Week 9 of the NFL regular season has the Detroit Lions (5-2) and Minnesota Vikings (3-4) playing in an NFC North showdown at 1 p.m. ET. The Lions are coming off a 24-9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. Meanwhile, the Vikings have lost two straight games, including 37-10 to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8. According to the latest NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Lions are an 8.5-point favorite and the Over/Under is 48.5. The model also likes the Over, projecting 48.5 combined points for Vikings vs. Lions, as a part of its best bets to build a Vikings vs. Lions same-game parlay at FanDuel. To provide some variance and value alongside Detroit winning, the model likes Amon Ra St. Brown's value to score a touchdown, and adding this to your Vikings vs. Lions SGP at FanDuel can bring a payout of +446 odds.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 on a sizzling 45-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three Vikings vs. Lions betting picks (odds subject to change):

Vikings vs. Lions (-8.5) (-115)

Vikings vs. Lions: Over 48.5 total points (-110)

Amon Ra St. Brown anytime touchdown scorer (-110)

Combining the model's three picks into an NFL at FanDuel would result in a payout of +446 (risk $100 to win $446).

Vikings vs. Lions (-8.5) (-115, FanDuel)



The Lions go into this divisional tilt 3-0 ATS as the home team and 4-0 as the favorite. Detroit is also 5-2 ATS in all games this season. Meanwhile, the Vikings are 0-2 ATS as an underdog and 1-2 ATS in conference games. Detroit has won five straight games against the Vikings, with three wins coming by at least nine points. SportsLine's model has Detroit covering the spread in 54% of simulations.

Vikings vs. Lions: Over 48.5 total points (-110, FanDuel)



Detroit is eighth in the NFL in total offense (357.3) and third in scoring offense (30.7). The Lions have had the over cash in three games this season. On the other sideline, Minnesota is averaging 22.1 points per game. The over cleared in five straight matchups for the Vikings. These teams scored more than 48 total points in seven of the last eight games. SportsLine's model predicts the over hits in 58% of simulations.

Amon Ra St. Brown anytime touchdown scorer (-110, FanDuel)

Receiver Amon Ra St. Brown comes into the game tied for sixth in the NFL in catches (50), ninth in receiving yards (538), and tied for first in receiving touchdowns (7). In eight career games against the Vikings, St. Brown recorded 731 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He's scored a touchdown in three of the last four games against Minnesota. SportsLine's model has St. Brown scoring 0.78 touchdowns in this game, which is the highest mark on the team.