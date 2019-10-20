Vikings vs. Lions odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 7 predictions from proven computer model

An NFC North battle is on tap between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. Detroit is 2-2-1 overall and 1-1 at home, while Minnesota is 4-2 overall and 1-2 on the road. Minnesota is ranked second in the NFC North, while Detroit is ranked fourth. The Vikings are coming off a dominant 38-20 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Lions suffered a devastating defeat to the Green Bay Packers in their last outing. Minnesota enters Sunday's pivotal NFC North battle favored by 2.5-points in the latest Lions vs. Vikings odds, while the Over-Under is set at 43. Before entering any Vikings vs. Lions picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 7 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 24-15 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 86-58 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 6, it nailed the Patriots (-17) covering a large spread against the Giants and the Seahawks (+1) winning straight-up as underdogs against the Browns.

The model knows the Vikings have had success against the Lions in their most recent outings. In fact, the Vikings have won their last three meetings against Detroit. Plus, the Vikings are 4-1 against the spread in their last five road games against the Lions. In Minnesota's last game on the road against Detroit, quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 21-of-28 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns. Minnesota's veteran quarterback is coming off an impressive showing against the Eagles last week, a game in which he threw for 333 yards and four scores. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs also played extremely well against Philadelphia, hauling in seven receptions for 167 yards and three touchdowns.

The Lions, meanwhile, dropped their second straight decision last week, falling 23-22 to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for 265 yards in the loss, and has 1,387 passing yards with nine touchdowns this season. Detroit's 262.2 passing yards per game ranks ninth in the NFL, while its 107.6 rushing yards per game ranks 16th.

However, Detroit's defense has struggled mightily this season. In fact, the Lions are giving up an average of 413.8 yards per game, which ranks 29th in the NFL. Meanwhile, Minnesota's defense has given up just one rushing touchdown all season.

