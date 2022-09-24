Minnesota will be looking to bounce back from a loss to Philadelphia when it hosts Detroit in an NFC North battle on Sunday afternoon. The Vikings opened the season with a 23-7 win over Green Bay before losing to the Eagles last week. Detroit lost to Philadelphia in Week 1, but it bounced back with a 36-27 win against Washington in Week 2.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Minnesota is favored by 6 points in the latest Vikings vs. Lions odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 52.5. Before entering any Lions vs. Vikings picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Vikings vs. Lions. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Lions vs. Vikings:

Vikings vs. Lions spread: Vikings -6

Vikings vs. Lions over/under: 52.5 points

Why the Vikings can cover

Minnesota had a rough outing last week in Philadelphia, but it was flawless against Green Bay at home in its season opener. The Vikings have way more firepower than Detroit, led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Dalvin Cook and wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Cousins has already connected with Jefferson 15 times for 232 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Detroit is going on the road for the first time this season, making this a tough scheduling spot for the Lions. They have gone winless in their last 10 road games and are just 1-9 in their last 10 games against Minnesota. The Vikings have won and covered the spread in four of their last five home games.

Why the Lions can cover

The comprehensive results of Detroit's first two games this season have been more impressive than Minnesota's. Detroit came up just short against Philadelphia in Week 1, covering the spread as a 6-point underdog. The Lions put together an even better performance last week, picking up a 36-27 win over Washington as 1-point underdogs.

Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 256 yards and four touchdowns, while the rushing attack turned 24 carries into 191 yards. Minnesota is coming off a disastrous outing against Philadelphia, headlined by Cousins throwing three interceptions. Detroit has covered the spread in five of its last six games, while Minnesota has covered at a 7-13 clip in its last 20 games against NFC teams.

How to make Vikings vs. Lions picks

