Minnesota will be in desperate need of a victory when it hosts Detroit in an NFC North battle on Sunday afternoon. The Vikings (7-7) have lost three of their last four games, putting them in a four-way tie for one of the final two NFC Wild Card spots. They fell to Cincinnati in overtime last week after beating the Raiders in a 3-0 final in Week 14. Detroit cruised to a 42-17 win over Denver last week, moving within one win of clinching the NFC North title.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Lions are favored by 3 points in the latest Vikings vs. Lions odds, while the over/under is 47.5 points.

Vikings vs. Lions spread: Lions -3

Vikings vs. Lions over/under: 47.5 points

Vikings vs. Lions money line: Lions -162, Vikings +135

Why the Vikings can cover

Minnesota is coming off an overtime loss to Cincinnati, but it is still very much in the playoff hunt. The Vikings are currently occupying the No. 6 seed in the NFC, holding the tiebreaker over Los Angeles, Seattle and New Orleans heading into Week 16. Quarterback Nick Mullens completed 26 of 33 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to the Bengals last week, becoming the fourth quarterback to start for Minnesota this season.

Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson had seven receptions for 84 yards in his first full game since returning from a hamstring injury, while Jordan Addison had six catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Backup running back Ty Chandler racked up a career-high 132 rushing yards and a score, making the start in place of Alexander Mattison (ankle). The Vikings have won five straight home games against Detroit, and they have covered the spread in six of their last seven games against NFC opponents.

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit has been the best team in the division throughout the season, and the Lions can clinch the title with a win on Sunday. Minnesota has lost three of its last four games, and it has been unable to land on a starting quarterback following Kirk Cousins' injury. Detroit does not have any question marks at that position, with Jared Goff completing 67.1% of his passes for 3,727 yards and 26 touchdowns.

His top target has been wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has 94 receptions for 1,175 yards and seven touchdowns. Goff completed 24 of 34 passes for 278 yards and five touchdowns in last week's blowout win over Denver, while rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 100 yards and a score. Detroit is 14-6 against the spread in its last 20 games, and it has covered in five straight meetings between these teams. See which team to pick here.

