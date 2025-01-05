Vikings vs. Lions score: Jahmyr Gibbs explodes, Sam Darnold deflates as Detroit cruises to No. 1 seed in NFC

The Lions will enjoy home-field advantage

The Minnesota Vikings earned more attention as a potential Super Bowl contender after sweeping the Green Bay Packers to improve to 14-2. On Sunday, after rematching another NFC North rival in the Detroit Lions, Sam Darnold and Co. deserve something of a scolding. In fact, they all but deflated in prime time, with Darnold at his most erratic of the 2024 season while Jahmyr Gibbs' explosiveness propelled the Lions to a 31-9 victory, the club's second straight division crown and, best of all, the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Darnold was not the only issue for Minnesota on Sunday. The offensive line felt heat from a blitz-happy Aaron Glenn defense out of the gate. Coach Kevin O'Connell tried and failed to match Lions coach Dan Campbell's trademark fourth-down and red zone aggression early. And Brian Flores' physical linebacker corps couldn't contain Gibbs, who had no issue handling a full workload in the absence of the injured David Montgomery, gliding to more than 130 yards and three scores on the ground.

Darnold, however, was a steady concern in the roaring confines of Ford Field, missing several open targets, including in the end zone, early in the contest. The journeyman has given the Vikings legitimate MVP-level poise for much of the season, but his passing precision was nowhere to be found after Detroit jumped to an early lead and showed no fear sending extra rushers on defense. Maligned rookie kicker Will Reichard was also jittery for Minnesota, missing a field goal and sending a kickoff out of bounds.

Jared Goff wasn't perfect at quarterback for the Lions, tossing two picks, including an ugly deep shot that functioned as an unofficial punt to midfield, but he rebounded with several sharp second-half drives that put Detroit ahead by multiple scores. In short, his group delivered when it mattered, with Campbell and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson overseeing a perfect red zone performance.

Here are some key takeaways from Sunday night's game:

Play of the game

Jahmyr Gibbs had a handful of eye-popping bursts out of the Lions backfield, but his third touchdown of the night was especially impressive, showcasing his elite straight-line speed on what might've been a routine carry for most backs, and giving Detroit a decisive 24-9 advantage in the fourth:

The Lions are still the class of the NFC

The Vikings simply entering Sunday's game with a chance to steal the North and No. 1 seed raised some questions about the legitimacy of Detroit as a Super Bowl contender and/or favorite. But the Lions' highs had been more impressive than those of Minnesota basically all year, and their win over the Vikings earlier this season wasn't nearly as close as the score indicated. On Sunday night, they once again reminded us they are, in fact, for real. Even with Goff turning the ball over twice and granting the purple squad beautiful field position, the Lions managed to outdo their rivals in almost every meaningful offensive category. Glenn's defense, meanwhile, put on a show up front, with ex-Viking Za'Darius Smith part of the charge.

Sam Darnold's play is cause for real concern

Coming into Sunday's game, Darnold hadn't really allowed mistakes to pile up in more than maybe one or two matchups as a Viking. That changed drastically in Detroit, where he never quite looked comfortable, either rushing his process due to heavy pressure or putting passes just out of reach when receivers actually broke free. It shouldn't erase the fact he's enjoyed a real career rejuvenation under O'Connell, but it sure makes it harder to believe he's capable of overcoming whatever protection issues the Vikings carry with them into Los Angeles or other road games, provided they're able to survive their playoff opener.

The Vikings need OL stability in a hurry

This is part of the Darnold discussion, but it's clear one of the reasons Detroit dominated for much of Sunday's matchup is the fact the Lions, unlike the Vikings, actually possess a sterling front. Christian Darrisaw has been absent from Minnesota's trenches for a while due to injury, but in recent weeks, all angles of Darnold's line have taken a beating. If O'Connell wants to avoid going one-and-done in the playoffs as his Vikings did back in 2022, either his line and/or strategy requires a dramatic shift.

What's next

The Lions (15-2) will rest up on a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, awaiting their opponent for the divisional round of the postseason, looking plenty capable of returning to the conference championship. The Vikings (14-3), meanwhile, will take a long, hard look in the mirror after the end of their once-heralded nine-game win streak, then travel to Los Angeles for a wild-card matchup with the NFC West champion Rams (10-7) on Monday, Jan. 13.

So, here's the result:

  • Detroit is the No. 1 seed in the NFC and has home field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Lions will play the lowest advancing seed in the divisional round.
  • Minnesota is the No. 5 seed and will travel to L.A. to take on the Rams next week. Depending on what happens in the 2-7 and 3-6 games, we don't yet know who the Vikes will play if they get a win over the Rams.
Jared Dubin
January 6, 2025, 4:28 AM
Jan. 05, 2025, 11:28 pm EST
 
Vikings turn it over on downs

This one is over, folks. The Lions will be the No. 1 seed and the Vikings will drop to No. 5. Detroit just has to run the final 4:08 off the clock before it's official.

Jared Dubin
January 6, 2025, 4:21 AM
Jan. 05, 2025, 11:21 pm EST
 
What an outrageous performance from this Detroit defense, a unit that has lost about 73 guys to injured reserve.

Jared Dubin
January 6, 2025, 4:19 AM
Jan. 05, 2025, 11:19 pm EST
 
That's Gibbs' 20th touchdown of the season, which is the most of anyone in the NFL.

Jared Dubin
January 6, 2025, 4:07 AM
Jan. 05, 2025, 11:07 pm EST
 
Gibbs x4

Jahmyr Gibbs' FOURTH touchdown of the game essentially puts this one away. Ties the Lions record for touchdowns in a game.

Jared Dubin
January 6, 2025, 4:06 AM
Jan. 05, 2025, 11:06 pm EST
 
The Lions are just pressing their advantages now. Running with success. "Going for it" on fourth down and drawing the Vikings offside. They can make this a three-score game now.

Jared Dubin
January 6, 2025, 4:04 AM
Jan. 05, 2025, 11:04 pm EST
 
Darnold under siege

Sam Darnold has just been totally unable to get the ball out on time all game. And on the rare occasions where he had opportunities to so, he turned them down because he didn't trust what he was seeing. Aaron Glenn's unit has him completely flummoxed.

Jared Dubin
January 6, 2025, 3:57 AM
Jan. 05, 2025, 10:57 pm EST
 
That's Gibbs' 19th touchdown of the season, which is a new Lions single-season record.

Jared Dubin
January 6, 2025, 3:50 AM
Jan. 05, 2025, 10:50 pm EST
 
Lions catch a break, then extend the lead

After Andrew Van Ginkel comes within mere inches of a pick-six on first down, Goff rips a pair of throws to St. Brown and Williams on second and third to move the chains and get the Lions up in the red zone... and then Gibbs breaks another run through the line for his THIRD touchdown of the game.

Jared Dubin
January 6, 2025, 3:47 AM
Jan. 05, 2025, 10:47 pm EST
 
Missed opportunity

And now instead of going for it on fourth-and-4, the Vikings miss a field goal. There have just been so many mistakes on that side of the ball in this game. Sheesh.

Jared Dubin
January 6, 2025, 3:41 AM
Jan. 05, 2025, 10:41 pm EST
 
Good point right here:

Jared Dubin
January 6, 2025, 3:39 AM
Jan. 05, 2025, 10:39 pm EST
 
Lions extend the lead

That's the second time this season Gibbs has caught a touchdown pass on that angle route on fourth down near the goal line. He's impossible to cover in that situation. He's got both touchdowns in this game now.

Jared Dubin
January 6, 2025, 3:32 AM
Jan. 05, 2025, 10:32 pm EST
 
Best pair of throws of the night for Goff on that sequence after the Lions were backed up on second-and-20. First to Sam LaPorta up the seam and then to Amon-Ra St. Brown sitting down in the zone.

Jared Dubin
January 6, 2025, 3:28 AM
Jan. 05, 2025, 10:28 pm EST
 
Vikings add another field goal

After an intentional grounding penalty and (finally) a completion to Justin Jefferson, Darnold tried his hardest to throw a pick on third down but the pass instead fell incomplete. Will Reichard knocked a field goal through the uprights to make this a 10-9 ballgame.

Jared Dubin
January 6, 2025, 3:20 AM
Jan. 05, 2025, 10:20 pm EST
 
Oh man. Arnold got hurt by some friendly fire. And he has yet to put any weight on his leg and looked like he was being loaded onto a cart. This Lions secondary has been amazing tonight but will now be even further tested.

Jared Dubin
January 6, 2025, 3:16 AM
Jan. 05, 2025, 10:16 pm EST
 
Terrion Arnold going down is BAD BAD BAD news for the Lions, who are already incredibly shorthanded everywhere on defense. We'll have to keep a close eye on that injury.

Jared Dubin
January 6, 2025, 3:14 AM
Jan. 05, 2025, 10:14 pm EST
 
Arm punt?

Why Jared Goff chucked this ball deep into double coverage on first down, I have no idea. He overthrew Jameson Williams by about 10 yards and Harrison Smith was the only one who had a chance to get it. Big-time break for the Vikes, who again have a chance to take the lead.

Jared Dubin
January 6, 2025, 3:11 AM
Jan. 05, 2025, 10:11 pm EST
 
Darnold is, sad to say, seeing ghosts out there. He had another open receiver early in the down and didn't spot him. He had a lane to take off and run and didn't do it. And then he overshot the throw to Addison. That is the worst game he's played all year by a long shot.

Jared Dubin
January 6, 2025, 3:08 AM
Jan. 05, 2025, 10:08 pm EST
 
Detroit's goal line defense has been INCREDIBLE. Vikings about to go for it on fourth-and-goal again. Huge spot.

Jared Dubin
January 6, 2025, 3:07 AM
Jan. 05, 2025, 10:07 pm EST
 
Cam Akers!

It's a 58-yard run for Akers. Great cutback through the running lane and then he was just off to the races. Second-longest run of his career. Wow.

Jared Dubin
January 6, 2025, 3:05 AM
Jan. 05, 2025, 10:05 pm EST
 
Uh-oh

Jared Dubin
January 6, 2025, 3:04 AM
Jan. 05, 2025, 10:04 pm EST
 
Detroit's defense is FLYING around. Tons of blitzing, tons of man coverage. Totally stuck to the receivers. Illegal contact on Brian Branch extends Minnesota's drive, though, and gives the Vikings some new life as they try to take the lead.

Jared Dubin
January 6, 2025, 3:04 AM
Jan. 05, 2025, 10:04 pm EST
 
Lions lead at the break

And indeed it does. Lions take a 10-6 lead into the half. Minnesota will start with the ball to open the third quarter.

Jared Dubin
January 6, 2025, 2:46 AM
Jan. 05, 2025, 9:46 pm EST
 
That kick out of bounds could cost the Vikings three points in a very, very close game. Yikes.

Jared Dubin
January 6, 2025, 2:43 AM
Jan. 05, 2025, 9:43 pm EST
 
Vikings kick again

The Vikings have once again stalled inside the red zone. They'll settle for another field goal to cut into Detroit's lead before the half. The Lions just keep getting pressure  on Darnold and forcing him into errant throws.

Jared Dubin
January 6, 2025, 2:40 AM
Jan. 05, 2025, 9:40 pm EST
 
Minnesota gets a fourth-down stop

After a challenge failed and set up fourth-and-1, Jonathan Bullard got a finger on a Jared Goff pass intended for Jameson Williams, which could have gone a long way if it had been completed. The Vikings defense has stepped up in a big way and needs the offense to do its part.

Jared Dubin
January 6, 2025, 2:32 AM
Jan. 05, 2025, 9:32 pm EST
 
Vikings settle for a field goal

Sam Darnold just keeps missing high. He had Jefferson WIDE open on back to back snaps and missed high both times. After he missed high to Hockenson twice earlier and to Jefferson on the fourth-and-goal on the previous drive. Instead of a tie game, it's 7-3 Lions.

Jared Dubin
January 6, 2025, 2:21 AM
Jan. 05, 2025, 9:21 pm EST
 
Vikings get their interception (and celebration)

Josh Metellus tipped a dump-off pass intended for Craig Reynolds out of play action and it fell right into the waiting hands of Ivan Pace Jr. The Vikings have forced a turnover in every game this season. Vikes set up with first-and-goal again.

Jared Dubin
January 6, 2025, 2:18 AM
Jan. 05, 2025, 9:18 pm EST
 
Terry McAulay says on the NBC broadcast that it should have been intentional grounding on Jared Goff in the end zone.

Jared Dubin
January 6, 2025, 2:16 AM
Jan. 05, 2025, 9:16 pm EST
 
Also looks like Jordan Addison flashed open early, but Darnold was looking to the opposite side of the field.

Jared Dubin
January 6, 2025, 2:13 AM
Jan. 05, 2025, 9:13 pm EST
