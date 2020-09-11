Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Minnesota

Last Season Records: Minnesota 10-6; Green Bay 13-3

What to Know

The Green Bay Packers won both of their games against the Minnesota Vikings last season (21-16 and 23-10) and are aiming for the same result. They will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 13 at U.S. Bank Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. After a 13-3 record in the regular season, the Packers made it as far as the Conference Championship last year but lost to the San Francisco 49ers 37-20. Likewise, Minnesota is coming off of a 10-6 season with hopes of advancing further than the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by San Francisco 27-10.

A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Green Bay threw only four interceptions last season, the first among all teams in the NFL. But Minnesota snagged 17 interceptions last year, the third most in the league.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vikings are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Packers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Minnesota have won five out of their last ten games against Green Bay.