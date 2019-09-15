Vikings vs. Packers odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 2 predictions from advanced computer model

With the defending champion Chicago Bears looking disjointed offensively in their season-opener, the NFC North looks like it could be up for grabs in 2019. The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers have an early-season matchup to take the lead in the division on Sunday. The Packers upset the Bears 10-3 on Sept. 5, while the Vikings dominated the Falcons on their way to a 28-12 win. Now, the two long-time rivals will lock horns in what could be a defensive battle on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field. The Packers are 2.5-point favorites at home, down from a field goal, while the total is 43 in the latest Packers vs. Vikings odds after opening at 46. Before you make any Week 2 NFL predictions, see the Packers vs. Vikings picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 2 of the 2019 NFL season on a sizzling 17-6 run that dates back to last season. It's also on a strong 79-49 roll on top-rated picks. The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Packers vs. Vikings 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Green Bay had to travel in their first game of the season, and the final result was worth the trip. They walked away with a 10-3 win over Chicago and come into Sunday's game against the Vikings on 10 days' rest. Green Bay struggled offensively against Chicago, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers still threw for over 200 yards and posted a QB rating north of 90. Green Bay's new-look defense stymied the Bears, who were 3-for-15 on third down and were sacked five times.

Green Bay threw only four interceptions last year, the fewest of any team in the NFL. As for the Vikings, they ranked second in penalties, closing the 2018 season only with 92 overall.

The model also knows Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook showed impressive burst in the season-opening win over Atlanta, rushing 21 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns. In fact, the Vikings' rushing attack was so effective that quarterback Kirk Cousins only needed to throw the ball 10 times in Week 1.

Meanwhile, Minnesota's defense picked up right where it left off in 2018. After ranking ninth in points allowed and fourth in yards allowed, the Vikings disrupted the Falcons' flow with four sacks and three turnovers. Vikings safety Anthony Harris earned a starting role late last season and he came through with two interceptions and a fumble recovery against Atlanta. Front seven stars Anthony Barr, Linval Joseph, Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen all had sacks in the victory as well.

So who wins Packers vs. Vikings? And which side of the spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Packers vs. Vikings spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the computer model that has crushed its NFL picks.