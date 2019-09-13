Vikings vs. Packers odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 2 predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for an NFC North battle as the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The Vikings came through for backers in their opener, trouncing Atlanta by 16 as 3.5-point home favorites. At Soldier Field, Green Bay won its game outright, upsetting the division-rival Bears as three-point underdogs. Both teams' games went under last week. The first meeting between these teams last year ended in a 29-29 tie after Vikings kicker Daniel Carlson missed two field goals in overtime that would have sealed the win for Minnesota. This time around, Green Bay is favored by a field goal in the latest Packers vs. Vikings odds, while the Over-Under is set at 43.5. Before you make any Vikings vs. Packers picks and NFL predictions for Week 2, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 2 of the 2019 NFL season on a sizzling 17-6 run that dates back to last season. It's also on a strong 79-49 roll on top-rated picks. The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Packers vs. Vikings 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Green Bay had to travel in their first game of the season, and the final result was worth the trip. They walked away with a 10-3 win over Chicago and come into Sunday's game against the Vikings on 10 days' rest. Green Bay struggled offensively against Chicago, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers still threw for over 200 yards and posted a QB rating north of 90. Green Bay's new-look defense stymied the Bears, who were 3-for-15 on third down and were sacked five times.

Meanwhile, the Vikings took down Atlanta 28-12 in a game that wasn't nearly as close as the final score indicated. Among those leading the charge for the Vikings was running back Dalvin Cook, who rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins attempted only 10 passes.

Green Bay threw only four interceptions last year, the fewest of any team in the NFL. As for the Vikings, they ranked second in penalties, closing the 2018 season only with 92 overall.

So who wins Packers vs. Vikings? And which side of the spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Packers vs. Vikings spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the computer model that has crushed its NFL picks.