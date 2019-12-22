Vikings vs. Packers odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 95-65 roll

The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings will square off on Monday Night Football. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers leads the Packers into hostile territory, while Kirk Cousins and the Vikings aim to defend their home-field with an eye toward playoff positioning. Kick-off is at 8:15 p.m. ET at US Bank Stadium. Sportsbooks list the Vikings as 5.5-point home favorites, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 47 in the latest Vikings vs. Packers odds. Before you make any Packers vs. Vikings picks or Monday Night Football predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 16 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 33-22 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 95-65 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Packers vs. Vikings.

Vikings vs. Packers spread: Vikings -5.5

Vikings vs. Packers over-under: 47 points

Vikings vs. Packers money line: Vikings -234, Packers +190

GB: 4-2 away from Lambeau Field this season

MIN: QB Kirk Cousins completing 73 percent of passes in last five games

The model knows the Packers are led by Rodgers. The future Hall of Fame quarterback has thrown for almost 3,500 yards with 24 touchdowns and only two interceptions this season, and Green Bay will lean heavily on his arm in this difficult matchup.

Minnesota will have its hands full with Davante Adams as the No. 1 pass-catcher for the Packers, but a sleeper could be the play of running back Aaron Jones, who exploded for more than 190 total yards in a Week 14 win over Washington.

Just because the Packers have a few edges doesn't mean Green Bay will cover the Packers vs. Vikings spread on Monday Night Football.

The Vikings will have a close eye on the injury report, with running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) banged up and his backup, Alexander Mattison (ankle), in a similar situation. Still, Minnesota has been able to run the ball effectively throughout the season and they should be able to take advantage of a porous Packers rushing defense.

Through the air, Cousins has played quite well in recent weeks, completing over 70 percent of his passes. The Vikings also have a full complement of wide receivers for this game, a departure from the group's weakened state at times this season. Defensively, Minnesota ranks as the sixth-best team in the NFL according to DVOA.

So who wins Packers vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Packers vs. Vikings spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model on a 95-65 run, and find out.