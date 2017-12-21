Vikings vs. Packers odds: Picks from expert who is 16-2 on Packers games

The Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 on Saturday night. The visiting Vikings are nine-point favorites, unchanged from the open. The Over-Under, or total number of points oddsmakers think will be scored, is 40.5, down one and a half points from where it opened.

In Week 15, with the Packers visiting the Panthers as three-point underdogs, he told readers to lay the points with Carolina. The result: Panthers 31, Packers 24, another easy cash.

Remarkably, it helped White improve to 16-2 on picks for or against the Packers. He has his finger on the pulse of Mike McCarthy's team and anyone who has followed his advice is up huge.

White has years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, dating all the way back to Super Bowl XXV. He finished in the top two percent in the nation's most prestigious handicapping contest.

White knows the Packers have officially been eliminated from playoff contention and subsequently placed Aaron Rodgers on season-ending IR. Brett Hundley is back at the helm and will face a stingy Vikings defense. However, Hundley has thrown six touchdown passes and only one interception in his past three starts against the NFC North.

In Hundley's eight career starts, he has over 1,500 yards passing, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Meanwhile, the Vikings have wrapped up the NFC North title and enter this heated rivalry game with an 11-3 record. Minnesota's defense, which ranks second in the league, is only allowing opponents to score an average of 17.29 points per game.

Now they're facing a Brett Hundley-led Packers team that was only able to muster 10 points in their first meeting this season.

But just because the Vikings have recently had success against the Packers doesn't mean they'll cover a nine-point spread, especially at Lambeau Field.

The Vikings are just 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games on the road against Green Bay, while the Packers are 8-3 straight-up in their last 11 games at home.

