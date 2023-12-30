The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings meet in a critical NFC North showdown on Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 17. The losing team will be essentially eliminated from postseason contention, as both are 7-8 and need help to get there. The Vikings won the season's first meeting 24-10 in Week 8, and it was a turning point for both teams. Minnesota lost starting quarterback Kirk Cousins to a season-ending Achilles injury, and poor quarterback play has led to a run of four losses in its past five games. Green Bay has gone 5-3 in the eight games since that home loss and leads the all-time series 64-57-3.

Sunday's kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The latest Packers vs. Vikings odds from the SportsLine consensus list Minnesota as a 1-point favorite, and the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Before making any Vikings vs. Packers picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 178-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 32-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated Packers vs. Vikings 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Vikings vs. Packers:

Vikings vs. Packers spread: Minnesota -1

Vikings vs. Packers over/under: 43.5 points

Vikings vs. Packers money line: Minnesota -115, Green Bay -105

GB: Is 14-6 ATS in its past 20 games as an underdog.

MIN: Is 10-8-2 ATS in its past 20 games following a loss.

Vikings vs. Packers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Vikings vs. Packers streaming: fubo (try for free)

Why the Vikings can cover

The Vikings are 7-5-3 against the spread this season and have won four of the past six meetings with the Packers. Joshua Dobbs and Nick Mullens have struggled in recent weeks, so rookie Jaren Hall is getting the start at quarterback. He will be looking to Justin Jefferson to make big plays. The receiver had 141 receiving yards in a 30-24 loss to the Lions on Christmas Eve in Week 16 and has eclipsed 140 yards in four of eight starts this season.

Green Bay ranks 30th against the run (136 yards per game) and allows 4.5 yards per carry (26th), so Minnesota's Alexander Mattison (659 yards) and Ty Chandler (4.4 per carry) should find holes. The Vikings defense allows 3.7 yards per carry (fifth in the NFL). That means the Packers should be forced to throw the ball, and Minnesota end Danielle Hunter will be looking to rattle Jordan Love. Hunter leads the NFL in tackles for loss (21) and is third in sacks (15.5). See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay is in much better shape at quarterback, with Love emerging as a potential top-end starter. In his first full season in charge, Love has thrown for 3,587 yards and is third in the league with 27 TD passes. He has 13 passing TDs and one interception over the past six games. Vikings quarterbacks have thrown six picks over the past two. Running back Aaron Jones, who has 622 total yards in nine games, had a season-high 127 rushing yards last week.

Receivers Romeo Doubs and rookie Jayden Reed have combined for 1,238 yards and 14 touchdowns. The Packers give up a lot of yardage but yield 22 points per game, which ranks 17th in NFL, while the Vikings score less than 21 points (22nd). Three Green Bay players have more than six sacks -- Rashan Gary (9.0), Preston Smith (7.0) and Kenny Clark (6.5). They should be able to force mistakes, as Minnesota is minus-9 in turnover margin (30th in NFL). See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Packers vs. Vikings picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting 45 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see the model's NFL picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Vikings vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Packers vs. Vikings spread to back, all from the model on a 178-129 roll on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.