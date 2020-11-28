Who's Playing

Carolina @ Minnesota

Current Records: Carolina 4-7; Minnesota 4-6

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Carolina Panthers will be on the road. They will take on the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Panthers aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Carolina kept a clean sheet against the Detroit Lions last week and took the game 20 to nothing. Carolina's WR D.J. Moore filled up the stat sheet, catching seven passes for 127 yards.

Carolina's defense was a presence as well, holding Detroit to a paltry 185 yards. The defense got past Detroit's offensive line to sack QB Matthew Stafford five times for a total loss of 33 yards. The heavy lifting was done by LB Brian Burns and DE Efe Obada, who each racked up two sacks.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Minnesota last week, but luck did not. They fell just short of the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 31-28. Despite the defeat, the Vikings got a solid performance out of WR Adam Thielen, who caught eight passes for two TDs and 123 yards.

Carolina's victory lifted them to 4-7 while Minnesota's loss dropped them down to 4-6. We'll see if the Panthers' success rolls on or if Minnesota is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vikings are a 3.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota and Carolina both have one win in their last two games.