Vikings vs. Raiders: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Vikings vs. Raiders football game
Who's Playing
Minnesota (home) vs. Oakland (away)
Current Records: Minnesota 1-1-0; Oakland 1-1-0
What to Know
Minnesota will square off against Oakland at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
The Vikings were the 24-17 winners over Green Bay when they last met Nov. of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. Minnesota didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 21-16 to Green Bay. A silver lining for Minnesota was the play of Dalvin Cook, who rushed for 154 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Cook's 75-yard touchdown rush down the left side of the field in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, Oakland and Kansas City couldn't quite live up to the 53-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Oakland lost to Kansas City by a decisive 28-10 margin. Oakland might not have won anyway, but their 88 penalty yards sure didn't help matters.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Minnesota comes into the game boasting the most rushing touchdowns in the league at 4. But Oakland haven't allowed a rushing touchdown yet this season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $79.00
Odds
The Vikings are a big 9-point favorite against the Raiders.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Vikings, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Minnesota won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 15, 2015 - Minnesota 30 vs. Oakland 14
