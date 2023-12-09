The NFL Week 14 schedule features a matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Las Vegas is 5-7 overall and 4-2 at home, while Minnesota is 6-6 overall and 4-2 on the road. The Raiders and Vikings both enter this game coming off two straight losses looking to keep their postseason hopes alive. The Raiders lost to the Chiefs 31-17 in their last outing, while the Vikings came up short against the Bears, losing 12-10 in Week 13.

Kickoff is schedule for 4:05 p.m. ET. The Vikings are favored by 3 points in the latest Raiders vs. Vikings odds, and the over/under is set at 40.5 points.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for the game:

Raiders vs. Vikings spread: Vikings -3

Raiders vs. Vikings over/under: 40.5 points

Raiders vs. Vikings money line: Raiders +132, Vikings -156

What you need to know about the Vikings

The point spread may have favored Minnesota last Monday, but the final result did not. The Vikings fell just short of the Bears by a score of 12-10. Minnesota has now lost back-to-back games, but still currently hold the No. 6 seed in the NFC.

Quarterback Josh Dobbs struggled in the loss against the Bears, throwing for only 185 yards and four interceptions. Aside from that performance, Dobbs has played extremely well since joining the Vikings. He is expected to start again on Sunday, and will get a major boost with the return of All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

What you need to know about the Raiders

Meanwhile, Las Vegas took a tough 31-17 defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday. Las Vegas has now dropped six in a row against the Chiefs.

Despite their defeat, the Raiders saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Josh Jacobs, who rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown, was perhaps the best of all. Jacobs was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 63 yards. Another player making a difference was rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who threw for 248 yards and a touchdown.

