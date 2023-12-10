The Las Vegas Raiders are set to host the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 14 cross-conference matchup. Las Vegas enters with a 5-7 overall record, including a 4-2 mark at home. Minnesota has a 6-6 overall and 4-2 road record in 2023, and currently holds the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff race. Both teams will be looking to snap two-game losing streaks, with the Raiders coming off a 31-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Vikings looking to bounce back from a 12-10 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET. The Vikings are favored by 3 points in the latest Raiders vs. Vikings odds, and the over/under is 40.5 points.

Raiders vs. Vikings spread: Vikings -3

Raiders vs. Vikings over/under: 40.5 points

Raiders vs. Vikings money line: Raiders +131, Vikings -155

What you need to know about the Vikings

The Vikings have been hit hard by the injury bug in 2023. but remain very much in the thick of the NFC playoff picture. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs has filled in admirably for Kirk Cousins, but is coming off what was by far his worst performance of the 2023 season. Against the Bears in Week 13, Dobbs threw four interceptions and led the Vikings to only 10 points against a below-average defense.

Dobbs and the Vikings will get a major boost this week with the return of All-Pro Justin Jefferson, who had been sidelined since injuring his hamstring in Week 5. Jefferson started the season on an absolute tear, accumulating 36 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns in 4.5 games. His return gives the Vikings a trio of explosive pass catchers that could give the Raiders' secondary fits.

What you need to know about the Raiders

Meanwhile, Las Vegas took a tough 31-17 defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday. Las Vegas has now dropped six in a row against the Chiefs.

Despite their defeat, the Raiders saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Josh Jacobs, who rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown, was perhaps the best of all. Jacobs was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 63 yards. Another player making a difference was rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who threw for 248 yards and a touchdown.

