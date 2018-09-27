Vikings vs. Rams odds: Thursday Night Football picks and predictions by proven model on 55-36 roll

Could Thursday Night Football between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams be a precursor to an NFC Championship Game? Both teams, playoff participants last season, are hoping to make deeper postseason runs this time around. While the Rams are obliterating opponents by an average score of 34-12, the Vikings have stumbled after their season-opening victory against the 49ers, tying the Packers and losing as two-touchdown-plus favorites against the Bills last Sunday. Thursday Night Football kicks at 8:20 p.m. ET from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and in the latest Rams vs. Vikings odds, Jared Goff and company are holding steady as seven-point favorites, up a half-point from the opening line. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas believes will be scored, has risen from 47.5 to 49.5, among the highest Week 5 totals.

The model knows Los Angeles is loaded with weapons on offense. Goff is averaging over 300 passing yards per game and has racked up six touchdowns. His trusty triumvirate receiving corps is among the NFL's most daunting. Deep threat Brandin Cooks continues to stretch secondaries thin with 17.7 yards per catch. He avoids double-coverage because defenses must contain Robert Woods, who has 222 receiving yards and two scores. And then there's deceptively speedy Cooper Kupp, who is tied for second in the NFL with six chain-moving catches on third down.

Rams running back Todd Gurley is fourth in the league with 255 rushing yards and has three scores on the ground. He leads the entire league in rushing attempts with 62 and also has 121 yards receiving.

Just because the Rams have come out hot doesn't mean they'll cover a touchdown spread on Thursday Night Football.

Despite a dud last week against Buffalo, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has thrown for 965 yards and is completing more than two-thirds of his pass attempts. He threw for over 400 yards on the road at Lambeau Field along with four touchdowns and won't be fazed by playing on a short week on the road.

Cousins could get plenty of help from the ground game this week after Minnesota was stymied for just 14 yards against the Bills. Cook, who had 95 yards from scrimmage in the opener before injuring his hamstring in Week 2, could return for Rams vs. Vikings. Cook, a dual-threat back, has nine catches for over 100 yards this season.

Additionally, Minnesota's defense is top-10 in total yards allowed at 323.3 and No. 9 against the pass at 218.0, which could keep the Rams' explosiveness in check. Minnesota is also eighth defensively on third down, allowing opponents to convert just 33.3 percent of the time.

Also, the Rams' defense, orchestrated by Wade Phillips, could be without two key starters. Cornerback Aqib Talib has a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss at least four to six weeks. Fellow defensive back Marcus Peters strained his calf and is questionable for Thursday Night Football.

