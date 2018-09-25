Vikings vs. Rams odds: 'Thursday Night Football' picks, predictions from model on 55-36 roll

Week 4 of the 2018 NFL season gets off to a rocking start on "Thursday Night Football" when the undefeated Los Angeles Rams host the Minnesota Vikings at 8:20 p.m. ET. Led by a dynamic, multifaceted offense and a bone-jarring defense, the Rams have 2019 Super Bowl aspirations. The Vikings, who suffered a stunning loss to the winless Bills last week, look to bounce back with a more focused performance. Los Angeles is holding steady as a 6.5-point home favorite in the latest Rams vs. Vikings odds. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has risen from 47.5 to 49. Before you make any Rams vs. Vikings picks, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model has factored in the strong start for Rams quarterback Jared Goff. Over his first three games, the third-year quarterback is completing over 70 percent of his passes for 941 yards and six touchdowns. He has already established an incredible rapport with a trio of receivers. Newcomer Brandin Cooks is averaging 17.7 yards per catch and is among the league leaders in receiving yards with 336. Robert Woods has 19 grabs for 222 yards and two scores, both of which came last week. And then there's Cooper Kupp, who usually acts as Goff's safety valve under pressure.

All-purpose threat Todd Gurley has extended his outstanding 2017 season into 2018. He's averaging an impressive 125 yards from scrimmage and has scored five times. Defensively, the Rams have allowed just 36 points and blanked opponents twice in the second half.

Just because the Rams have come out hot doesn't mean they'll cover a spread that's approaching a touchdown on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 4.

Despite a dud last week against Buffalo, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has thrown for 965 yards and is completing more than two-thirds of his pass attempts. He threw for over 400 yards on the road at Lambeau Field along with four touchdowns and won't be fazed by playing on a short week on the road.

Adam Thielen is among the league leaders in receiving yards at 338, while Stefon Diggs, who has scored three times, remains a lethal deep threat. They're among the top receiving tandems in the entire NFL.

Minnesota's defense is top-10 in total yards allowed at 323.3 and No. 9 against the pass at 218.0, which could keep the Rams' explosiveness in check. Minnesota is also eighth defensively on third down, allowing opponents to convert just 33.3 percent of the time.

