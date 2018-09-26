Vikings vs. Rams odds: Thursday Night Football top picks and predictions from model on 55-36 roll

The Los Angeles Rams host the Minnesota Vikings to start Week 4 on Thursday Night Football. LA is favored by 6.5 in the latest Rams vs. Vikings odds, the same as where the line opened, while the Over-Under for total points scored is 49.5, up from an open of 47.5. Running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring) may return after a one-week absence. The Vikings are fresh off being stunned as 16.5-point favorites against the Bills, losing outright in one of the biggest upsets in NFL history. The Rams, meanwhile, beat the Chargers by 12 in the Battle for LA. Before you make any Vikings vs. Rams picks for Thursday Night Football, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows the Rams have gotten off to a quick start, going 3-0 with wins against the Raiders, Cardinals, and Chargers. Quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley have lived up to expectations so far. Goff is fifth in the league with 941 passing yards and a completion percentage of 70.3, while Gurley is fourth with 255 rushing yards and is tied with Isaiah Crowell and Carlos Hyde for the most rushing TDs with four. He also already has 25 receptions after logging 80 last season.

Just because the Rams have come out hot doesn't mean they'll cover a spread that's approaching a touchdown on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 4.

Despite a dud last week against Buffalo, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has thrown for 965 yards and is completing more than two-thirds of his pass attempts. He threw for over 400 yards on the road at Lambeau Field along with four touchdowns and won't be fazed by playing on a short week on the road.

Cousins could get plenty of help from the ground game this week after Minnesota was stymied for just 14 yards against the Bills. Cook, who had 95 yards from scrimmage in the opener before injuring his hamstring in Week 2, could return for Rams vs. Vikings. Cook, a dual-threat back, has nine catches for over 100 yards this season.

Additionally, Minnesota's defense is top-10 in total yards allowed at 323.3 and No. 9 against the pass at 218.0, which could keep the Rams' explosiveness in check. Minnesota is also eighth defensively on third down, allowing opponents to convert just 33.3 percent of the time.

Also, the Rams' defense, orchestrated by Wade Phillips, could be without two key starters. Cornerback Aqib Talib has a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss at least four to six weeks. Fellow defensive back Marcus Peters strained his calf and is questionable for Thursday Night Football.

