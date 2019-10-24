Vikings vs. Redskins: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Minnesota (home) vs. Washington (away)

Current Records: Minnesota 5-2-0; Washington 1-6-0

What to Know

Washington fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Thursday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will square off against Minnesota at 8:20 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Redskins will be seeking to avenge the 38-30 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 12 of 2017.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Washington was not quite San Francisco's equal in the second half when they met last week. Washington took a 9 to nothing hit to the loss column at the hands of San Francisco. One thing holding Washington back was the mediocre play of QB Case Keenum, who did not have his best game; he passed for 77 yards on 12 attempts.

Meanwhile, Minnesota won their last game against Detroit, and it was the same story this time around. The Vikings were able to grind out a solid victory over Detroit, winning 42-30. Winning may never get old, but the Vikings sure are getting used to it with three in a row now.

Minnesota's win lifted them to 5-2 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 1-6. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Vikings enter the matchup with 24 overall touchdowns, good for second best in the league. Less enviably, the Redskins are third worst in the NFL in passing yards per game, with only 206 on average. So the Washington squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox

Fox Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.00

Odds

The Vikings are a big 16-point favorite against the Redskins.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 42

Series History

Minnesota and Washington both have one win in their last two games.