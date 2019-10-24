Vikings vs. Redskins: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Vikings vs. Redskins football game
Who's Playing
Minnesota (home) vs. Washington (away)
Current Records: Minnesota 5-2-0; Washington 1-6-0
What to Know
Washington fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Thursday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will square off against Minnesota at 8:20 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Redskins will be seeking to avenge the 38-30 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 12 of 2017.
It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Washington was not quite San Francisco's equal in the second half when they met last week. Washington took a 9 to nothing hit to the loss column at the hands of San Francisco. One thing holding Washington back was the mediocre play of QB Case Keenum, who did not have his best game; he passed for 77 yards on 12 attempts.
Meanwhile, Minnesota won their last game against Detroit, and it was the same story this time around. The Vikings were able to grind out a solid victory over Detroit, winning 42-30. Winning may never get old, but the Vikings sure are getting used to it with three in a row now.
Minnesota's win lifted them to 5-2 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 1-6. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Vikings enter the matchup with 24 overall touchdowns, good for second best in the league. Less enviably, the Redskins are third worst in the NFL in passing yards per game, with only 206 on average. So the Washington squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Fox
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $60.00
Odds
The Vikings are a big 16-point favorite against the Redskins.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 15.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 42
Series History
Minnesota and Washington both have one win in their last two games.
- Nov 12, 2017 - Minnesota 38 vs. Washington 30
- Nov 13, 2016 - Washington 26 vs. Minnesota 20
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Wk 8 NFL odds, picks, sims: Bills cover
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 8 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Ex-Patriot talks Brady's future in NE
Willie McGinest has weighed in on the future of his former teammate
-
Ramsey pays $20K to acquire Rams No. 20
Troy Hill has a pretty good side hustle going
-
Sanders: I needed a change of scenery
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is already thinking of all the ways he can use his new receiver
-
Rodgers told coach he'd get five TDs
The Packers quarterback was apparently planning all along to destroy the Raiders
-
Redskins vs. Vikings odds, top TNF picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Terry McLaurin and the Washington Redskins.
-
Patriots at Jets: Live updates
The Patriots recorded their second shutout of the 2019 season
-
Cowboys throttle Eagles: Takeaways
Dallas jumped out to a 14-0 lead just over six minutes in and controlled things from there