Vikings vs. Redskins: How to watch, stream Thursday Night Football as Kirk Cousins faces former team

Kirk Cousins is playing about as well as any quarterback in all of football, and now he'll get a chance to carry his momentum back home, where the Minnesota Vikings will host his old team, the Washington Redskins, to kick off Week 8.

Before we reveal why Cousins is set to stick it to Washington in a big way, let's get you some details on how and when to tune in:

Date: Thursday, Oct. 24 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

It's not overstating it to say Cousins is on an MVP-caliber tear right now. And, really, that's been the story of the Vikings' turnaround ever since a Week 4 drubbing at the hands of the rival Chicago Bears -- a loss that had them at .500 and looking lost on both sides of the ball. Now squarely in the mix for an NFC North title at 5-2 and on a three-game winning streak, Minnesota hasn't always been lock-down on defense despite some big names throughout the lineup, surrendering plenty of chunk plays to the Detroit Lions in a Week 7 nail-biter. On offense, they've been near-perfect, with Cousins executing Kevin Stefanski's play-action attack with poise, Dalvin Cook carrying the load on the ground and Stefon Diggs re-emerging as a big-play threat.

Washington, meanwhile, has been lifeless for pretty much the entirety of the season. Interim head coach Bill Callahan leaned on the ground game -- specifically Adrian Peterson -- to squeeze out the team's lone win against the winless Miami Dolphins in Week 6, but since then, Peterson has gotten hurt and the 'Skins have reverted to normal -- which, in their case, is awful. Weather played a factor in Week 7's game against the San Francisco 49ers, but zero points is still zero points, and the team has averaged just 8.4 per game over its last five matchups. Washington's defense has improved in recent weeks, and quarterback Case Keenum may be motivated to take on his old team as well, but all in all, this is very clearly a team in need of more overhaul.

Could Washington's defense stifle Cousins and Co. a few times early in Thursday's matchup, especially with Minnesota likely to be without star receiver Adam Thielen, who injured his hamstring on a first-quarter touchdown in Week 7? Perhaps. But the Redskins are banged up, too, and they're also just far less talented. Like, it's not even a question -- hence the game's 16-point spread.

Keenum should reel off a few highlight plays on his old stomping grounds, but even without Thielen, the Vikings should also be able to control the ball for much of the game. They're at home on a short week. They're coming in with lots of momentum. And whether they pound it with Cook or keep the aerial attack churning through Diggs and Kyle Rudolph, they shouldn't have a ton of trouble claiming a "W" by multiple scores.

Pick: Vikings to win and cover

