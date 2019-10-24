Vikings vs. Redskins odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from dialed-in model on 86-60 run

After sputtering through four weeks, Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Stefon Diggs and the Minnesota Vikings have become one of the league's top offenses, piling up an average of 36 points per game in their last three outings. With Washington ranked 21st in the league in scoring defense (25.1 points per game), is that enough of a mismatch for the Vikings to roll to a defining win on Thursday Night Football when these teams kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET? Oddsmakers have set Minnesota as a 16.5-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Redskins odds, making it the largest of the NFL spreads of Week 8. The over-under for total points scored is 42 after action on the over drove it up from 40.5. Before locking in your own Redskins vs. Vikings picks for this primetime matchup, be sure to see the current NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, it has set its sights on Redskins vs. Vikings.

The model knows Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins is on a roll. In the last three games, Cousins has completed 75.6 percent of his passes and averaged 325.3 passing yards while throwing 10 touchdowns against only one interception. He is the first quarterback in NFL history to have at least 300 passing yards and a passer rating of 135 in three consecutive games.

In addition, Tierney knows that the Vikings' defense has a juicy matchup against a Washington offense that's one of the worst in the NFL. The Redskins are scoring just 12.9 points a game, which is third-worst in the league, and averaging 182.9 passing yards per game, which is second-worst. In last week's loss to San Francisco, the Redskins had just 50 yards passing. That bodes well for a Minnesota defense that ranks sixth in the league in both total and scoring defense.

But just because Minnesota is on a roll doesn't mean it will cover the Vikings vs. Redskins spread on Thursday Night Football.

Washington's defense will have at least one less headache on Thursday with Vikings receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) ruled out. That's a relief for a secondary that could be without a healthy Josh Norman, who is officially listed as questionable with a thigh injury.

On the other side of the ball, running back Adrian Peterson, who played for Minnesota from 2007 to 2016, is also listed as questionable with an ankle injury, but he's insisted this week that he plans to take the field. The 34-year-old has turned back the clock the past two weeks, taking 46 carries for 199 yards during that span. If he sees 20 or more carries on Thursday Night Football, Washington should be able to limit possessions, keep the clock running and keep this game tighter than Vegas anticipates.

