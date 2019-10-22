Vikings vs. Redskins odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 86-60 run

It's an NFC battle between teams going in opposite directions when the Minnesota Vikings host the Washington Redskins on Thursday Night Football. The Vikings have been lighting it up on their way to three straight wins behind quarterback Kirk Cousins and routed the Lions by 12 last Sunday. Cousins has passed for more than 300 yards in those three games, and the defense is allowing just 17.6 points. Meanwhile, the Redskins are struggling at 1-6 after a sloppy 9-0 loss to the 49ers, but quarterback Case Keenum will try to show some of the magic he had as Minnesota's QB in 2017. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota is a 16-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Redskins odds, while the over-under is 42. Before you make any Redskins vs. Vikings picks, listen to the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Vikings' offense has been rolling since a loss to the Bears in Week 4 that brought criticism on Cousins and rumors that receiver Stefon Diggs was requesting a trade. Now, Cousins has thrown 10 touchdown passes and just one interception over the past three games, while Diggs has 353 yards and three TDs in the same span. Running back Dalvin Cook also has rushed for 725 yards this season for an offense that is sixth in the league in total yards at 391 per game.

Minnesota's defense ranks fifth in yards (327.9), sixth in points allowed (17.6), and has 19 sacks and a plus-two turnover differential. Danielle Hunter leads the team with seven sacks, while Everson Griffen has four and an interception. Safety Anthony Harris has two of the team's seven picks, a fumble recovery and five passes defended

But just because Minnesota is on a roll doesn't mean it will cover the Vikings vs. Redskins spread on Thursday Night Football.

Washington's defense is tough against the pass, allowing only 236 yards per game. Cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar and Josh Norman can shut down receivers, and the Redskins have intercepted seven passes. Dunbar has three interceptions, while Norman (questionable) has one, and each has four passes defended. Safety Landon Collins leads the team with 55 tackles.

Keenum, who led Minnesota to the NFC title game in 2017, calls the shots for Redskins and has completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 1,213 yards and nine touchdowns.

