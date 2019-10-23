Vikings vs. Redskins odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from proven model on 86-60 run

It will be a reunion in Minneapolis when the Washington Redskins visit the Minnesota Vikings for Thursday Night Football. On one side is Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who started three full seasons and spent six in Washington after being drafted in 2012, then left via free agency after the 2017 season. New Redskins quarterback Case Keenum had a magical season as Minnesota's starter in 2017 before heading for Denver in free agency. Add in longtime Vikings star running back Adrian Peterson likely lining up for Washington and there are plenty of storylines for the matchup between the 5-2 Vikings and 1-6 Redskins. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings are 16-point favorites in the latest Vikings vs. Redskins odds, up a half-point from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 42. Before you make any Redskins vs. Vikings picks, you need to see the latest NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, it has set its sights on Redskins vs. Vikings.

The model knows Cousins has been an integral part of the Vikings' three-game winning streak. He threw for 337 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-30 victory against the Lions on Sunday and has thrown for 976 yards and 10 TDs during the streak. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs had seven catches for 142 yards, while running back Dalvin Cook rushed 142 yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings, who average 391 yards and 27.4 points per game.

The Redskins are 0-5 against the spread in their last five games following a straight-up loss and they dropped an ugly 9-0 game to San Francisco last Sunday. They will have to contend with a defense that allows only 17.6 points per game. Linebacker Eric Kendricks is its anchor, leading the team with 61 tackles, and defensive ends Danielle Hunter (seven sacks) and Everson Griffen (four) provide the pressure.

But just because Minnesota is on a roll doesn't mean it will cover the Vikings vs. Redskins spread on Thursday Night Football.

Washington's defense is tough against the pass, allowing only 236 yards per game. Cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar and Josh Norman can shut down receivers, and the Redskins have intercepted seven passes. Dunbar has three interceptions, while Norman (questionable) has one, and each has four passes defended. Safety Landon Collins leads the team with 55 tackles.

Keenum, who led Minnesota to the NFC title game in 2017, calls the shots for Redskins and has completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 1,213 yards and nine touchdowns.

So who wins Redskins vs. Vikings on Thursday Night Football?