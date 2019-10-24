Vikings vs. Redskins odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from top model on 86-60 run

The Vikings will try to stay within striking distance in the NFC North standings when Minnesota hosts the Washington Redskins on Thursday Night Football. Kirk Cousins has three straight 300-yard games, with 10 total touchdowns, as the Vikings have bounced back after a disheartening loss to the Bears that triggered internal strife. The 5-2 Vikings trail the Packers by one game in the division, while the Redskins are 1-6 with former Minnesota quarterback Case Keenum leading them. Over the last three games, the Vikings are averaging 480 yards and 36 points per game. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium for the first game of the Week 8 NFL schedule. Cousins and company are 16.5-point favorites in the latest Vikings vs. Redskins odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 42, up from an open of 40.5. Before you make any Redskins vs. Vikings picks, you need to listen to the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 8 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 24-17 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 86-60 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 7, it nailed the Chiefs (-3) covering with plenty of room to spare against the Broncos and the Ravens (+3) staying within the spread against the Seahawks in a game Baltimore won outright by 14.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model knows Cousins threw for 337 yards and four touchdowns in last Sunday's 42-30 win against the Lions, including a 25-yard touchdown to Adam Thielen.

The model knows Cousins threw for 337 yards and four touchdowns in last Sunday's 42-30 win against the Lions, including a 25-yard touchdown to Adam Thielen. It was Thielen's only catch of the game, and he injured his hamstring and is out for Thursday Night Football. But Cousins still has receiver Stefon Diggs (seven catches for 142 yards Sunday) and had completions to seven different players. Tight end Kyle Rudolph had five catches for 58 yards and a touchdown.

The home team is 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between these teams, and the Redskins could face tough sledding against a Vikings defense that allows only 17.6 points per game. The Redskins average only 12.9 points, while Minnesota has 19 sacks and seven interceptions. Defensive end Danielle Hunter is tied for fourth in the NFL with seven sacks, and linebacker Eric Kendricks is seventh in the league with 61 tackles.

But just because Minnesota is on a roll doesn't mean it will cover the Vikings vs. Redskins spread on Thursday Night Football.

Keenum has passed for 1,213 yards and nine touchdowns, completing 66.3 percent of his passes this season. He doesn't have much help since injuries have decimated the offense. Veteran Adrian Peterson has become the featured back, and reports say he's expected to play despite suffering an ankle injury in a 9-0 loss to San Francisco on Sunday. The 34-year-old has run for a total of 199 yards on 43 carries the past two games.

Rookie receiver Terry McLaurin, a third-round pick, has been a bright spot on offense, with 24 receptions for 419 yards and five touchdowns. Paul Richardson, with 20 catches for 163 yards and three TDs and Trey Quinn (22-165-1) are the other top receivers. Veteran tight end Vernon Davis (10-123-1) could return from a concussion this week.

