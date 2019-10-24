Vikings vs. Redskins odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from top-rated model on 86-60 run

The Washington Redskins have a chance to brighten what has been a forgetful season when they take on the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football from Minneapolis. The Redskins (1-6), who already have seen one head coach, Jay Gruden, let go, are coming off an ugly 9-0 loss to San Francisco in which they managed just 154 total yards and 10 first downs. The loss was Washington's eighth in its last nine games, dating to last season, and its only victory has come over the winless Dolphins. Meanwhile, the Vikings (5-2) have won three straight. Kickoff for Thursday Night Football is at 8:20 p.m. ET, and Minnesota is a 16.5-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Redskins odds. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 42 after it opened at 40.5. Before making any Redskins vs. Vikings picks of your own, you need to see the latest Thursday Night Football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 8 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 24-17 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 86-60 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 7, it nailed the Chiefs (-3) covering with plenty of room to spare against the Broncos and the Ravens (+3) staying within the spread against the Seahawks in a game Baltimore won outright by 14.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model knows Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins is on a roll.

The model knows Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins is on a roll. In the last three games, Cousins has completed 75.6 percent of his passes and averaged 325.3 passing yards while throwing 10 touchdowns against only one interception. He is the first quarterback in NFL history to have at least 300 passing yards and a passer rating of 135 in three consecutive games.

In addition, the Vikings' defense has a juicy matchup against a Washington offense that's one of the worst in the NFL. The Redskins are scoring just 12.9 points a game, which is third-worst in the league, and averaging 182.9 passing yards per game, which is second-worst. In last week's loss to San Francisco, the Redskins had just 50 yards passing. That bodes well for a Minnesota defense that ranks sixth in the league in both total and scoring defense.

But just because Minnesota is on a roll doesn't mean it will cover the Vikings vs. Redskins spread on Thursday Night Football.

Keenum has passed for 1,213 yards and nine touchdowns, completing 66.3 percent of his passes this season. He doesn't have much help since injuries have decimated the offense. Veteran Adrian Peterson has become the featured back, and reports say he's expected to play despite suffering an ankle injury in a 9-0 loss to San Francisco on Sunday. The 34-year-old has run for a total of 199 yards on 43 carries the past two games.

Rookie receiver Terry McLaurin, a third-round pick, has been a bright spot on offense, with 24 receptions for 419 yards and five touchdowns. Paul Richardson, with 20 catches for 163 yards and three TDs and Trey Quinn (22-165-1) are the other top receivers. Veteran tight end Vernon Davis (10-123-1) could return from a concussion this week.

So who wins Redskins vs. Vikings on Thursday Night Football? And which side of the spread can you bank on in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which side of the Redskins vs. Vikings spread you should be all over on Thursday, all from the model that has returned over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.