The Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints kick off the 2022 NFL London series when they meet on Sunday. The Vikings (2-1) rallied for a 28-24 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 3 after having been beaten at Philadelphia 24-7 on Monday Night Football in Week 2. The Saints (1-2) have dropped two in a row after winning their season-opener at Atlanta 27-26. The Saints fell 22-14 last Sunday at Carolina, after suffering a 20-10 home loss to Tampa Bay a week earlier. Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is likely out with a back injury.

Kickoff from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is set for 9:30 a.m. ET. Minnesota is a 3-point favorite in the latest Saints vs. Vikings odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 41.5. Before making any Vikings vs. Saints picks, check out the NFL in London predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-103 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated Vikings vs. Saints 10,000 times and just revealed its NFL expert picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Saints vs. Vikings:

Vikings vs. Saints spread: Minnesota -3

Vikings vs. Saints over-under: 41.5 points

Vikings vs. Saints money line: Vikings -165, Saints +140

MIN: Vikings are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games in Week 4

NO: Saints are 37-15 ATS in their last 52 games in October

Vikings vs. Saints picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Vikings can cover

Quarterback Kirk Cousins passed for 260 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions for a 93.5 rating last week against the Lions. He has two or more touchdown passes in 10 of his past 11 road games and has 1,296 passing yards (324 per game) and 12 TDs in four regular season starts against New Orleans. He passed for 458 yards and two touchdowns in his only career start in London as a member of Washington on Oct. 30, 2016 at Wembley Stadium.

Also powering Minnesota is running back Dalvin Cook, who rushed for 96 yards and had his 40th-career rushing touchdown in Week 3. He has 352 yards from scrimmage (117.3 per game) and three rushing TDs in three career games versus New Orleans, including the playoffs. For the season, Cook has rushed 43 times for 203 yards (4.7 average) and one touchdown. He also has seven receptions for 37 yards (5.3 average).

Why the Saints can cover

Despite that, the Vikings are not a lock to cover the Vikings vs. Saints spread. New Orleans might not have starting quarterback Jameis Winston (back), who is listed as doubtful, but the Saints have a veteran backup option in Andy Dalton. He's thrown for more than 35,000 yards in his career and was .500 as a part-time starter in Chicago last season, so he should give New Orleans a chance to keep this one competitive.

Running back Alvin Kamara had 172 yards from scrimmage, including 155 rushing, and a single-game NFL record-tying six rushing touchdowns in his last meeting vs. the Vikings. Including the playoffs, Kamara is looking for his fifth game in a row against Minnesota with a touchdown. He had 10 catches, 96 scrimmage yards, including 71 receiving, and a touchdown catch in his last London game on Oct. 1, 2017, against Miami at Wembley Stadium. For the season, he has carried 24 times for 100 yards (4.2 average), including a long run of 27 yards.

How to make Saints vs. Vikings picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 44 points. It also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model's Vikings vs. Saints picks at SportsLine.

So, who wins Vikings vs. Saints in London? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Saints vs. Vikings spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.