Vikings vs. Seahawks odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, best predictions from advanced model on 14-3 run

A prime-time contest rife with playoff implications kicks off on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET when the Seattle Seahawks host the Minnesota Vikings at CenturyLink Field. Vikings vs. Seahawks will go a long way in determining the NFC playoff picture, so fans from around the country will be dialed in with different rooting interests. While the best Seattle can play for is a wild-card berth since the Los Angeles Rams have already wrapped up the NFC West, the Vikings trail the Bears in the NFC North but remain in strong position to secure a postseason berth. Seattle is a three-point home favorite and the Over-Under is 46 in the latest Vikings vs. Seahawks odds. Before you make any Vikings vs. Seahawks picks and Monday Night Football predictions, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The advanced computer model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018, entering Week 14 on a blistering 14-3 run. For the season, it is now 28-12 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 76-46. And when it comes to all straight-up picks, the model finished Week 13 at 129-61 on the season, ranking in the top two on NFLPickWatch.com.

Now the model has dialed in on Vikings vs. Seahawks. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it has also generated a strong point-spread pick that's hitting well over 50 percent of the time. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

The model has factored in that Russell Wilson is keeping the Seahawks afloat in the NFL playoff picture. In addition to his 29 touchdown passes against only five interceptions, he continues to scramble for key first downs during pocket collapses. His go-to wideout is Tyler Lockett, who has amassed 713 receiving yards and an impressive nine scores. Longtime standout Doug Baldwin is a game-time decision for Monday Night Football with a hip injury.

Leading rusher Chris Carson is expected to play Monday after suffering a dislocated finger against the 49ers. He has racked up 704 rushing yards and four scores this season, while backup Rashaad Penny has been very effective when he's on the field, netting 5.1 yards per carry.

But just because the Seahawks can run the ball doesn't mean they'll cover the "Monday Night Football" spread.

Wideouts Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs have combined for over 2,000 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns for the Vikings this season. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has filled Case Keenum's vacancy beyond expectations. He's thrown for nearly 3.500 yards and 23 touchdowns and has been effective rolling out to find his safety valve, tight end Kyle Rudolph.

Five times this season, Minnesota has held opponents to 17 points or fewer. Led by defensive end Danielle Hunter's team-high 11.5 sacks, the Vikings' front seven forces tremendous pressure on opposing offensive lines and doesn't rely on the blitz much because of the strength of the secondary.

Who wins Vikings vs. Seahawks? And which side of the spread cashes well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over on "Monday Night Football," all from the incredible computer model that has returned nearly $4,000 to $100 bettors.