Vikings vs. Seahawks odds, line: 'Monday Night Football' picks, predictions from model on 14-3 run

Two NFC squads in the middle of the NFL playoff picture face off on "Monday Night Football" as the Seattle Seahawks host the Minnesota Vikings. Kickoff from CenturyLink Field is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Seahawks easily beat the division-rival 49ers last week, while Minnesota lost by two touchdowns at New England. Seattle is a three-point home favorite, and the over-under is 45.5 in the latest Seahawks vs. Vikings odds.

The model has factored in that the Seahawks' offense has been red-hot over the past four games, averaging 33 points. Quarterback Russell Wilson continues to put up impressive numbers, including 29 touchdown passes against only five interceptions.

Leading rusher Chris Carson is expected to play Monday after suffering a dislocated finger against the 49ers. He has racked up 704 rushing yards and four scores this season, while backup Rashaad Penny has been very effective when he's on the field, netting 5.1 yards per carry.

But just because the Seahawks can run the ball doesn't mean they'll cover the "Monday Night Football" spread.

The Vikings' offense runs through the imposing wideout combo of Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. Entering Week 14, Thielen was No. 2 in the NFL with 1,166 yards, trailing only Julio Jones. Lining up in the slot, out wide or in motion, Thielen is capable of spreading the field vertically or gashing secondaries with quick outs to keep the chains moving. Diggs has racked up 84 receptions for six touchdowns and has been most proficient as a possession receiver.

Five times this season, Minnesota has held opponents to 17 points or fewer. Led by defensive end Danielle Hunter's team-high 11.5 sacks, the Vikings' front seven forces tremendous pressure on opposing offensive lines and doesn't rely on the blitz much because of the strength of the secondary.

