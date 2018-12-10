Vikings vs. Seahawks odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, top predictions from proven model on 14-3 run

Monday Night Football pits the 7-5 Seattle Seahawks against the 6-5-1 Minnesota Vikings. Kirk Cousins and the Vikings are top-10 in the NFL in passing at 274.8 yards per game, while Russell Wilson and the Seahawks are No. 1 on the ground with an average of 148.8 yards, over 10 more than the next closest team. Seattle has won consecutive games over the 49ers, Panthers, and Packers, while the Vikings had won five of seven before a 24-10 setback at New England last week. The line has held steady at Seattle -3, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has moved down to 45.5 in the latest Vikings vs. Seahawks odds after climbing as high as 46. Before you lock in any Vikings vs. Seahawks picks and predictions for Monday Night Football, check out what SportsLine's Projection Model says will happen.

The advanced computer model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018, entering Week 14 on a blistering 14-3 run. For the season, it is now 28-12 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 76-46. And when it comes to all straight-up picks, the model finished Week 13 at 129-61 on the season, ranking in the top two on NFLPickWatch.com.

The model knows Minnesota is poised to bounce back strong from its frustrating loss at New England last week, when the Vikings were tied late in the third quarter. Minnesota responded to each of its previous three losses with wins -- beating the Eagles, Lions and Packers.

Vikings wideout Adam Thielen ranked second in the NFL with 1,166 receiving yards entering the Week 14 NFL schedule. The Seahawks allow a 67 percent completion percentage, which ranks 23rd, and 250.7 passing yards per game (19th). Kirk Cousins comes in completing 71.3 percent of his throws and could have a field day against Seattle's struggling secondary.

In their last 51 games following a straight-up loss, the Vikes are 34-16-1 against the spread. They pushed against the NFC East Rams and Cardinals, but covered against the 49ers as six-point favorites.

Wideouts Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs have combined for over 2,000 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns for the Vikings this season. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has filled Case Keenum's vacancy beyond expectations. He's thrown for nearly 3.500 yards and 23 touchdowns and has been effective rolling out to find his safety valve, tight end Kyle Rudolph.

Five times this season, Minnesota has held opponents to 17 points or fewer. Led by defensive end Danielle Hunter's team-high 11.5 sacks, the Vikings' front seven forces tremendous pressure on opposing offensive lines and doesn't rely on the blitz much because of the strength of the secondary.

