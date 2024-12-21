The Seattle Seahawks (8-6) and Minnesota Vikings (12-2) will meet in a crucial matchup of two NFC teams tied for first place in their divisions on Sunday afternoon. The Seahawks are tied with the Rams atop the NFC West with the Seahawks after losing to the Green Bay Packers, 30-13, last week to snap their four-game winning streak. The Vikings moved into a tie for first in the NFC North after a 30-12 win over the Bears for their seventh straight victory and climbed into the tie following the Lions losing to the Bills.

Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. The Vikings are favored by 3 points in the latest Seahawks vs. Vikings odds, while the over/under is 42.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Vikings vs. Seahawks picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Minnesota vs. Seattle. Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Seahawks vs. Vikings spread: Vikings -3

Seahawks vs. Vikings over/under: 42.5 points

Seahawks vs. Vikings money line: Vikings -157, Seahawks +132

Seahawks vs. Vikings streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Vikings can cover

Minnesota enters on a seven-game winning streak and has covered the spread in each of its last two games. Quarterback Sam Darnold is in the middle of one of the best turnaround seasons in NFL history as he's sixth in the NFL in passing yards (3,530) and fifth in passing touchdowns (29) and his 14 starts this season in the most he's had over his seven-year NFL career. He's been mostly a backup over the last few seasons after being selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, and in a contract season, he's finally playing worthy of his draft selection.

The Vikings have a healthy group of playmakers around Darnold this week as well, which hasn't always been the case this season. Jordan Addison, the No. 23 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has emerged as a game-changing receiver over recent weeks to complement the elite Justin Jefferson. Addison is averaging 94.6 yards over his last five games with five total touchdowns. A healthy T.J. Hockenson at tight end adds another playmaker for Darnold. The Vikings also have the No. 2 scoring defense (18 ppg) in the league.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle has appeared to avoid a disastrous injury to Geno Smith, who left last week's loss to the Packers in the third quarter with a knee injury. Smith has been a full participant at practice this week and has no injury designation for this game. This is great news for Seattle as Smith is averaging the most passing yards (258.8 per game) in his three years as the team's starter while also having the highest completion percentage (69.9%) over that span. Kenneth Walker, who missed the last two weeks with a calf injury, has also been a full participant and he'll provide a lift to the Seattle offense.

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was selected three picks before Addison in 2023 at No. 20 overall, is emerging as a true WR1. He has led Seattle in receiving yards in seven straight games and is averaging 96.4 yards per game over that span. In a wide receiver room with established veterans like DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, Smith, too, has no shortage of offensive options.

How to make Vikings vs. Seahawks picks

