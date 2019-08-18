Vikings vs. Seahawks odds, predictions: 2019 Preseason Week 2 NFL picks from expert who's 24-6 on Minnesota games

The 2019 NFL preseason continues on Sunday night as the Minnesota Vikings take on the Seattle Seahawks. The two sides famously went head-to-head in the third-coldest game in NFL history, a Wild Card matchup on Jan. 10, 2016 that Seattle won thanks to a missed 27-yard field goal by Blair Walsh. The Seahawks and Vikings also met in a 2018 regular-season game that Seattle won 21-7 last December. There will be considerably less at stake when they kick off at 8 p.m. ET in U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday in Week 2 of the preseason, but there's already been plenty of action in Vegas. The Vikings are three-point favorites after the line opened at 4.5, while the over-under is 41 in the latest Vikings vs. Seahawks odds, down from 41.5. Before you make your NFL preseason predictions, see the Vikings vs. Seahawks picks from SportsLine's No. 1 NFL handicapper, R.J. White.

White knows that on Sunday, the Vikings will be looking to build on a superb overall team performance on offense last week against the Saints. Minnesota put up 460 yards against New Orleans and will hope that serious competition at many positions on that side of the ball will continue to raise the level of play.

Seventh round pick Olabisi Johnson continues to impress. The 22-year-old out of Colorado State caught two passes for 35 yards and a score last week. Meanwhile, running backs Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison have their spots locked up, but Mike Boone, Khari Blasingame and Ameer Abdullah are all battling for spots. That trio combined for 161 yards from scrimmage and two scores last week. If the Vikings continue to get inspired play from roster hopefuls, they'll be tough to beat on Sunday.

Just because the Vikings' offense is off to a fast start doesn't mean Minnesota is guaranteed to cover the Vikings vs. Seahawks spread on Sunday night.

White also knows that Seattle was able to hold the Broncos to 14 points in their preseason opener, largely because the Seahawks were able to disrupt up front with three sacks, eight quarterback hits and six tackles for loss. Jacob Martin and Barkevious Mingo both had a sack and two quarterback hits. Look for the intensity level to remain high with both players fighting to secure a spot on the 53-man roster as edge rushers.

Offensively, Lynch may have an opportunity to capitalize if Smith is unable to play after having a cyst removed from his knee. Lynch was 11-of-15 for 109 yards and a score, with 38 yards on four carries and a rushing touchdown against the Broncos, the team that drafted him in the first round back in 2016.

