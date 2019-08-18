Vikings vs. Seahawks odds, predictions: 2019 Preseason Week 2 picks from expert who's 24-6 on Minnesota games

The Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks are both coming off wins in their NFL preseason openers and want that positive trend to continue when they meet on Sunday night. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The Vikings are three-point favorites with the total at 41 in the latest Vikings vs. Seahawks odds. Neither team played many of its starters in their first preseason win, and those who are healthy could see a series or two of action. However, it will still be players fighting for a role on the team that will receive the majority of the playing time. Paxton Lynch and Geno Smith are battling for the backup quarterback role in Seattle behind Russell Wilson. Meanwhile, the Vikings are looking to see what Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah and the rest of their backs can do to provide depth behind the talented but oft-injured Dalvin Cook. Before you make your Vikings vs. Seahawks picks, listen to the NFL preseason predictions for Week 2 from top SportsLine NFL handicapper R.J. White.

White knows that the Vikings are coming off an extremely efficient offensive performance in their first game of the preseason. Kirk Cousins only threw four passes, but he completed all of them for 65 yards and a touchdown and set the tone for what wound up being a 460-yard offensive night in a 34-25 win over the Saints. Behind a revamped offensive line, the Vikings committed to running the ball and wound up rushing for 213 yards on the night.

Mattison, Abdullah, Mike Boone and De'Angelo Henderson all ran well against New Orleans, and you can expect a larger dose of Mattison and Abdullah on Sunday. Rookie tight end Irv Smith Jr. should also be a focal point of the offense for Cousins and backup Sean Mannion after catching three passes for 21 yards in his first outing.

Just because the Vikings' offense is off to a fast start doesn't mean Minnesota is guaranteed to cover the Vikings vs. Seahawks spread on Sunday night.

White also knows that Seattle was able to hold the Broncos to 14 points in their preseason opener, largely because the Seahawks were able to disrupt up front with three sacks, eight quarterback hits and six tackles for loss. Jacob Martin and Barkevious Mingo both had a sack and two quarterback hits. Look for the intensity level to remain high with both players fighting to secure a spot on the 53-man roster as edge rushers.

Offensively, Lynch may have an opportunity to capitalize if Smith is unable to play after having a cyst removed from his knee. Lynch was 11-of-15 for 109 yards and a score, with 38 yards on four carries and a rushing touchdown against the Broncos, the team that drafted him in the first round back in 2016.

