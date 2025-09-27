The Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to meet across the pond in the 2025 NFL Dublin Game in Week 4. Carson Wentz filled in for an injured J.J. McCarthy in NFL Week 3 and led the Vikings to a 48-10 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, which leaves them in second place in the NFC North with a 2-1 record. McCarthy (ankle) remains out. Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers are 2-1 in the AFC North after taking advantage of the New England Patriots' mistakes in a 21-14 Week 3 win.

Kickoff from Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland is set for 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Minnesota is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Steelers odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 41.5. The Vikings are -147 favorites on the money line (risk $147 to win $100), while the Steelers are +124 underdogs (risk $100 to win $124).

Vikings vs. Steelers spread Vikings -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Vikings vs. Steelers over/under 41.5 points Vikings vs. Steelers money line Minnesota -147, Pittsburgh +124

Why the Vikings can cover

While Carson Wentz exceeded expectations in his Week 3 start, it was Minnesota's run game and defense that allowed them to shut down the Bengals. Jordan Mason rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns while veteran cornerback Isaiah Rodgers added a score on an interception and again on a fumble recovery.

Minnesota is also 2-1-0 ATS on the season, after going 11-6-0 ATS in 2024. The Vikings have covered the spread in two of their last three meetings with Pittsburgh dating back to 2013, including a 36-28 victory in 2021. They are also 4-0-0 in international games. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Steelers can cover

Pittsburgh's own defense has been solid through three weeks, allowing the second-fewest rushing yards per game (63.0). They have only allowed 184.0 passing yards per game and will have to stay tight against Wentz, who has thrown for 559 yards with four touchdowns in two games against the Steelers.



Rodgers has thrown for 7,401 yards, 59 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 regular-season games against the Vikings. He threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns when he faced Minnesota at Tottenham Stadium last year with the New York Jets, although he'll have to play cleaner since he also threw three interceptions including a pick six. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Steelers vs. Vikings picks

