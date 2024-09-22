C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans (2-0) visit Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings (2-0) for an NFL Week 3 battle on CBS and Paramount+. The Texans have won two close games to start the season, most recently defeating the Chicago Bears by one touchdown. They look to go 3-0 against a Vikings team that was impressive against the San Francisco 49ers, pulling off a 23-17 victory. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get 50% off your first year when you sign up here (expires 9/23/24).

Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is at 1 p.m. ET. The Texans are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Vikings vs. Texans odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Sunday's game will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now get for 50% off your first year plus a 7-day free trial.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows. You can now get 50% off one year of Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, plus a free 7-day trial. The offer is valid until 9/23/24, so sign up right here.

How to watch Texans vs. Vikings

Vikings vs. Texans date: Sunday, Sept. 22

Vikings vs. Texans time: 1 p.m. ET

Vikings vs. Texans TV channel: CBS

Vikings vs. Texans streaming: Paramount+

Week 3 NFL picks for Texans vs. Vikings

Before tuning into Sunday's Vikings vs. Texans game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 187-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 41-22 roll on top-rated NFL betting picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Vikings vs. Texans, the model is choosing Houston to cover the spread on the road. The Vikings have been a pleasant surprise to start the season, although it's possible star receiver Justin Jefferson could be less explosive in Week 3 because of a quad injury. Houston's defense will also be studied up on him after he was uncontainable against a very good 49ers defense.

Darnold has impressed in his first two games with Minnesota, but Stroud has been the cleaner QB and has yet to throw an interception. In addition, the Texans have won four of their last six games on the road, while the Vikings are 1-4 in their past five games when playing as the underdog. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week and get half-off your first year.