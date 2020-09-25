Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Minnesota

Current Records: Tennessee 2-0; Minnesota 0-2

What to Know

The Tennessee Titans will face off against the Minnesota Vikings on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Tennessee will be strutting in after a win while the Vikings will be stumbling in from a loss.

Tennessee came out on top in a nail-biter against the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Sunday, sneaking past 33-30. The team ran away with 24 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 239 yards on 24 attempts. Tannehill ended up with a passer rating of 145.70.

Meanwhile, the Vikings ended up a good deal behind the Indianapolis Colts when they played this past Sunday, losing 28-11. QB Kirk Cousins had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw three interceptions with only 113 yards passing.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Titans going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

It was a hard-fought game, but Tennessee had to settle for a 25-16 defeat against Minnesota when the teams previously met four seasons ago. Can Tennessee avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Titans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Minnesota won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.