AFC South meets NFC North in NFL Week 11 when the Tennessee Titans (2-7) host the Minnesota Vikings (7-2). The visitors didn't have their best outing in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but Minnesota's defense held the game together for a 12-7 road victory. Meanwhile, the Titans hoped for a second straight win but fell short to the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-17.

Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville is at 1 p.m. ET. The Vikings are 6-point favorites in the latest Titans vs. Vikings odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 39.5. Minnesota is a -260 money line favorites (risk $260 to win $100), while Tennessee is a +211 underdog.

How to watch Vikings vs. Titans

Titans vs. Vikings date: Sunday, Nov. 17

Titans vs. Vikings time: 1 p.m. ET

Titans vs. Vikings TV channel: CBS

Titans vs. Vikings streaming: Paramount+

Week 11 NFL picks for Vikings vs. Titans

For Titans vs. Vikings, the model is backing Tennessee to cover the spread at home. Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is expected to rebound from his three-interception performance against the Jaguars, but Minnesota's offense overall appears to be cooler than it was to start the season. The Vikings have also failed to cover the spread in three of their last four games, which includes two road tilts.

Titans quarterback Will Levis, meanwhile, had an impressive return under center for Tennessee, completing 78.3% of his passes for 175 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. While Minnesota clearly has a superior defense to the one the Titans faced in Week 10, the model is leaning on the home team to keep this game close. You may be able to stream the game here.

