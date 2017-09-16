Vikings waive Antone Exum Jr. to make room for Kyle Sloter
Kyle Sloter is officially on the 53-man roster for the Minnesota Vikings.
The team announced on Saturday afternoon that the team has signed the signal-caller from the practice squad and waived defensive back Antone Exum Jr. in a corresponding move prior to the 3 p.m. CT deadline.
The Sloter move for now provides the team with insurance that they will have two healthy quarterbacks ready to go if Sam Bradford sits out Sunday's game against the Steelers with his knee injury. Should Bradford miss, Case Keenum would get the start.
Minnesota signed Sloter to the practice squad after he was released by the Denver Broncos following a strong preseason showing. They had enough interest to out-bid the rest of the league for his services, paying him $20,000 per week.
Inactives for Sunday's game will drop at 10:30 a.m. CT, so Bradford's status will be clear early tomorrow morning.
