Vikings injury report: Adam Thielen questionable for Saturday after receiving stitches on ankle
Both of the Vikings' top two wideouts are dealing with issues ahead of their matchup with the 49ers
The Minnesota Vikings registered a huge, 26-20 overtime victory over the New Orleans Saints to advance to the divisional round, but two of their most important offensive weapons could be dealing with issues when they take the field in San Francisco to take on the 49ers this Saturday.
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs missed two practice sessions this week with an illness, while fellow wideout Adam Thielen was added to the injury report on Wednesday with an ankle injury. According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is optimistic that Diggs will be fine for Saturday, and that he's just "sick." Sure enough, Diggs returned to practice on Thursday, and did not have an injury designation for the divisional round matchup.
Diggs caught two passes for 19 yards on Sunday, but both were big catches that resulted in first downs on scoring drives. He also rushed two times for eight yards.
As for Thielen's ankle injury, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported on Thursday morning that the Vikings' other top wideout needed stitches for a bad cut he suffered on his ankle during practice on Wednesday. The initial prognosis was reportedly encouraging when it came to his chances of playing on Saturday, but the Vikings are still gathering information and will proceed with caution.
"Yeah, you know how it is," Thielen said during a Thursday morning appearance on "Good Morning Football." "I just got a little tangled up in practice but I'm going to do whatever it takes -- it's playoffs. I'll do whatever it takes to be out there on Saturday with my teammates and try to help this team win."
After practice on Thursday, the Vikings announced that Thielen is considered questionable for Saturday's matchup, while cornerback Mackensie Alexander is out and safety Jayron Kearse is considered doubtful.
The two-time Pro Bowl wideout played a big role for the Vikings in the win over the Saints last week, as he caught a team-high seven passes for 129 yards. He rebounded from fumbling on the opening drive of the game to catch a 43-yard pass in overtime which got Minnesota down to the 2-yard line. Three plays later, Kirk Cousins hit tight end Kyle Rudolph in the corner of the end zone for the game-winning score.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eagles part ways with OC, WR coach
Groh and Walch were not retained by the Eagles after Doug Pederson said they would be back
-
Ingram's status unknown for Saturday
It's unknown whether Ingram will be available to face the Titans on Saturday
-
Rhule clarifies Giants coaching rumor
Rhule says he never talked to the Giants, just the Panthers
-
2020 NFL Draft declarations tracker
There is potentially a lot of money on the line for some of college football's best players
-
Five Heisman winners in AFC playoff game
There will be a ton of talent on the field on Saturday
-
NFL DFS divisional round lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Seahawks outlast injury-riddled Eagles
The Wilson to Metcalf connection was too much for an injury-riddled Philadelphia team to overcome
-
Vikings shock Saints in New Orleans
Cousins came up big on the first drive of overtime to pull off the upset and send the Vikings...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game