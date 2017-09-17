Vikings will reportedly make game-time decision after Sam Bradford tests knee

It's Sunday morning, and the Minnesota Vikings still don't know who will be starting at quarterback for their Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Starter Sam Bradford will test out his injured knee Sunday morning and the team will make him a game-time decision, according to a report from NFL.com.

The status of #Vikings QB Sam Bradford (knee) to be decided after a pregame workout, source said. Good news: His ACL & ligaments are intact — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2017

Bradford had an MRI on his knee earlier this week, and the Vikings responded by signing a practice squad quarterback to the active roster in case he's forced to miss the game. Mike Zimmer, asked about Bradford's status, responded, "I'm not going to talk about who's had MRIs or who hasn't had MRIs," per StarTribune.com. "Lots of guys have MRIs. I had one, two maybe, on my knee."

The good news is the team is not overly concerned, and as of now expects Bradford to play.

"It doesn't sound like they're too concerned with Sam Bradford," Ian Rapoport said Sunday morning on NFL Network. "He's a little banged up. Had an MRI, had some tests. It did not reveal any structural damage, but the problem is he's had a lot of structural damage on that knee, so the actual MRI and what they found may be hard to decipher. Of course, he's had two [torn] ACLs. But they do think Sam Bradford is going to be on the field and playing, this just might be something he needs to kind of work with and deal with some maintenance on over the next couple weeks."

If Bradford unexpectedly has to sit out, the Vikings would turn to backup Case Keenum, as former first-round pick Teddy Bridgewater is still on the physically unable to perform list and is thus ineligible to play for at least the first six weeks of the season.