The Minnesota Vikings will be looking to do the impossible on Thursday night: They're going to try to win a game just four days after facing the Detroit Lions.

If you're wondering why we're bringing the Lions into this, it's because no team this season has been able to win their next game after facing Detroit. Apparently, there's some sort of hangover effect that comes from facing the Lions or they just beat up on you so badly that you can't win your next game, but whatever the reason, teams aren't just losing after facing Detroit, they're getting BLOWN out.

It doesn't matter whether a team wins or loses to the Lions, this trend only involves a team's next game after facing Detroit. Here's a look at the Lions' opponents so far in 2024 and how they did the week after facing Detroit

Week 1: Rams at Lions

Los Angeles' next game: Lost 41-10 to Cardinals

Week 2: Buccaneers at Lions

Tampa Bay's next game: Lost 26-7 to Broncos in a game where Tampa Bay was favored by 6

Week 3: Lions at Cardinals

Arizona's next game: Lost 42-14 to Commanders in a game where Arizona was favored by 3.5

Week 4: Seahawks at Lions

Seattle's next game: Lost 29-20 to Giants in a game where Seattle was favored by 7

Week 5: Lions have a bye (Every team in the NFL cheers)

Week 6: Lions at Cowboys

Dallas' next game: Cowboys had a bye in Week 7, will face 49ers in Week 8

Week 7: Lions at Vikings

Minnesota's next game: at Rams on Thursday night in Week 8

That's four teams that have gone a combined 0-4 after facing the Lions, and three of the teams were favored to win. Also, none of these games were close. The four losses were by an average of 21.8 points per game and all four teams lost by two scores.

If the Rams win on Thursday night, Vikings fans can blame the Lions.