An attorney for the state of Florida dismissed the misdemeanor trespassing charge against Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison, Hillsborough County court records state.

The charge stemmed from an early-morning Jan. 12 incident at Noodle Bar at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa. Security asked Addison to leave the premises several times, and he did not comply, according to the police report. Seminole County police were dispatched at 3:42 a.m. ET, and Addison, who "repeatedly had to be redirected towards the front exit" was arrested four minutes later. He was booked at 7:33 a.m. and was released from custody at 2:40 p.m. after posting bail ($500 cash bond).

Florida state attorney Susan Lopez dismissed the charge Tuesday and directed the sheriff's office to release the $500 bond

"We are thrilled we were able to bring the truth to light quickly," Addison's attorney, Brian Pakett, said in a statement. "This poor young man's name was being dragged through the mud over frivolous allegations and absolutely zero smoke or fire. He did nothing legally wrong, and, thankfully, the state was diligent in realizing this as soon as they did."

Addison's agent, Tim Younger, said last week he was considering filing a civil lawsuit for false arrest, according to ESPN.

Police arrested Addison, 23, on suspicion of DUI in July 2024 after falling asleep at the wheel of his vehicle near Los Angeles International Airport. He pleaded guilty to a "wet reckless" offense and received two misdemeanor charges. The NFL suspended him the first three games of the 2025 season.

In July 2023, Addison received a citation for speeding and reckless driving after Minnesota State Patrol pulled him over for driving 140 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone days before training camp opened.

Addison, a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, caught 42 passes for 610 yards and three touchdowns -- all career lows -- this season.