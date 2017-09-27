Villanueva donating jersey proceeds to military organizations

Alejandro Villanueva is donating the proceeds of his skyrocketing sales to the United Service Organizations and other military non-profits, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Villanueva's jersey has been the top-selling jersey since Pittsburgh's loss to Chicago on Sunday, according to CNN.com.

A Bronze Star recipient who served three tours of duty in Afghanistan as a United States Army Ranger, Villanueva apologized to the Steelers' organization for his part in the team's National Anthem miscommunication.

"When everybody sees an image of me standing by myself everybody thinks that the team, the Steelers are not behind me and that's absolutely wrong," he said. "It's quite the opposite because they all would have, the entire team would have been out there with me."

Villanueva and the 2-1 Steelers will look to avenge Sunday's loss in Chicago by defeating the rival Ravens (2-1) in Baltimore this Sunday.