Villanueva donating jersey proceeds to military organizations
Villanueva's jersey has become the top-selling jersey in professional sports.
Alejandro Villanueva is donating the proceeds of his skyrocketing sales to the United Service Organizations and other military non-profits, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Villanueva's jersey has been the top-selling jersey since Pittsburgh's loss to Chicago on Sunday, according to CNN.com.
A Bronze Star recipient who served three tours of duty in Afghanistan as a United States Army Ranger, Villanueva apologized to the Steelers' organization for his part in the team's National Anthem miscommunication.
"When everybody sees an image of me standing by myself everybody thinks that the team, the Steelers are not behind me and that's absolutely wrong," he said. "It's quite the opposite because they all would have, the entire team would have been out there with me."
Villanueva and the 2-1 Steelers will look to avenge Sunday's loss in Chicago by defeating the rival Ravens (2-1) in Baltimore this Sunday.
-
DirecTV offering Sunday Ticket refund
DirectTV is willing to refund its $280 non-refundable Sunday Ticket package to fed-up fans
-
Elway: Take the politics out of football
Elway doesn't want politics and sports to mix, but he mixed sports and politics himself earlier...
-
Giants owner unhappy with Odell Beckham
The Giants owner says the team will handle the situation internally
-
Aaron Rodgers asks fans to lock arms
The Packers locked arms during the national anthem on Sunday, and will do so again on Thur...
-
No charges against Jarvis Landry
Landry's girlfriend has stated that she was not physically harmed by him in any way
-
Wentz promised paycheck to Eagles kicker
The Eagles rookie kicker's heroics may have cost Wentz nearly $32,000
Add a Comment