Vince Wilfork might be playing shirtless beer pong before Texans-Patriots game
Wilfork has always wanted to be a tailgater, and now he finally can be
As far back as he can remember, Vince Wilfork always wanted to be a tailgater. Unfortunately for the big defensive tackle out of the University of Miami, he grew up to be a great football player, which meant that tailgating before games was mostly out of the question.
"There's nothing like seeing the fans in the parking lot," Wilfork told the Sporting News. "People have their jerseys on. They've got the games going on (TV), they've got the grills and they've got the beer. It's smelling so good and in three hours I have to play in a game."
Now that he's retired, though, Wilfork can finally get in on some sweet, sweet tailgate action. And this weekend, he's going to do just that. Wilfork said that he'll be in the parking lot tailgating prior to the Week 3 matchup between his two former teams, the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans.
"I've been waiting for this tailgate for so long -- who knows what you're going to get," Wilfork said. "Maybe I'll be playing beer pong. Maybe I'll be on the grill. Maybe I'll be walking around with my shirt off."
Everyone familiar with Wilfork's personality knows about his love of grills (and wearing overalls with no shirt underneath), so his choice of activities for Sunday should not at all be surprising.
If you're going to be at Gillette Stadium this weekend, be sure to keep an eye out for the big man in the parking lot. You could be in for an awesome tailgate.
