D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, the son of New England Patriots great Vince Wilfork, has been charged with the theft of his father's jewelry -- including two of his dad's Super Bowl rings. According to a report from the Galveson County Daily News, the Galveson County District Attorney's Office released a police complaint earlier this week detailing the allegations against Holmes-Wilfork, who was arrested on May 22.

On May 10, Wilfork reported that he was missing several items of jewelry, which included his two rings won in Super Bowls XXXIX and XLIX as a member of the Pats, multiple AFC Championship rings and the National Championship ring he won as a member of the 2001 Miami Hurricanes.

Wilfork had discovered the items were gone while packing his Friendswood, Texas home, but did not immediately report them as stolen. He initially thought they may have been in storage at his second home in Florida.

However, Wilfork was contacted by a Patriots fans earlier this year who alerted him to a person claiming to have acquired his championship rings in an online memorabilia group. Wilfork was able to track down and contact that individual, who then told him he had allegedly bought the jewelry from Holmes-Wilfork in May of last year

Although the person in question paid $62,000 for the rings, they were turned into the Friendswood Police Department after being reported as stolen. D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork was then charged with theft of property greater than $300,000, with his bond set at the same amount. According to the Daily News, Holmes-Wilfork was no longer listed in custody at a county jail as of Tuesday morning.

D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork is Vince Wilfork's adopted son and the oldest of his three children. D'Aundre had already been born when his mother Bianca met Wilfork while he was attending the University of Miami. The couple later married and had two more children together.