Von Miller won Super Bowl MVP honors in what was Peyton Manning's final game as an NFL quarterback. In the five seasons since, Miller's Broncos have yet to make a return trip to the postseason. Given their lack of recent success -- along with John Elway's prior ability to attract future Hall of Fame quarterbacks looking to end their career with another ring -- it's easy to see why the Broncos have been linked to Aaron Rodgers if he is ultimately traded away from Green Bay.

With Rodgers' situation seemingly getting murkier by the day (he elected not to participate in the team's mandatory minicamp), Broncos players have been asked about the possibility of Rodgers coming to Denver. Broncos running back Melvin Gordon did his best to avoid elaborating on the Rodgers' rumors during a recent appearance on "The Jim Rome Show." Miller, during his annual pass rush summit, was also asked about the possibility of Rodgers donning the orange and blue in 2021.

"It's crazy to think about, you know, getting an Aaron Rodgers," Miller said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Journal-Review. "You put him on any team in the league and he changes that team."

While he acknowledged that Rodgers would be a difference-maker for any team he plays on, Miller said that he is not trying to get "too emotionally involved" in the rumors linking Rodgers to the Broncos. Instead, Miller said he is focused on two quarterbacks currently vying to the Broncos' starting quarterback: Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. Specifically, Miller tabbed Lock as the Broncos' starting quarterback heading into training camp.

"You start thinking, 'Oh, we're going to get Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson," Miller said. "But hold on, wait a minute, we've got Drew Lock. That's who we're running with. That's who we're going into the season with until anything changes."

A Wisconsin native, Gordon said it would be bittersweet to see Rodgers leave Green Bay. But like Miller, Gordon wouldn't allow himself to publicly dream of taking handoffs from Rodgers this upcoming season.

"With that going on, it's just crazy," Miller said of Rodgers' situation, via Sports Illustrated's Zack Kelberman. "I don't want to speak too much on Aaron Rodgers because we got the competition between Drew Lock and Teddy. But it would be a disservice for a lot of fans to not see Aaron Rodgers play this year — regardless of what team he's on — and I'm sure that a lot of people turned on the TV because of him."

Rodgers would have a strong supporting cast in Denver. The Broncos' current skill players includes Gordon, rookie Javonte Williams, former Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton, veteran Tim Patrick, second-year wideouts Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, and tight end Noah Fant. For now, however, that supporting cast will be led by Lock, whose offseason preparations for the upcoming season has included film sessions with Manning, who will become the 35th member of the team's Ring of Fame during the 2021 season.

"It's like having more eyes on film and technique and hearing from the guy who did the best for a really, really long time," Lock said of watching with Manning, via Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. "It was nice to be able to have that in my corner."