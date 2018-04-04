Von Miller being investigated over bloody shark photo, could be in hot water

What do you get when you combine PETA, a hammerhead shark and Broncos linebacker Von Miiler?

An offseason story that's almost impossible to believe. Thanks to a complaint from PETA, Miller is currently being investigated by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) over a bloody photo of a hammerhead shark that he shared on social media last week.

Miller was on a fishing trip near Miami with some friends last month when they made a pretty impressive catch: A nine-and-a-half foot hammerhead shark

If you're wondering how you even go about trying to catch a shark that big, here's a video that shows how Miller was able to pull it off.

.@VonMiller's fishing trip in Miami was eventful 🦈 pic.twitter.com/5STErS3THT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 30, 2018

Someone at PETA noticed Miller's shark photo after it went viral, and let's just say they were not happy about it. PETA's senior director of cruelty casework, Stephanie Bell, told Newsweek that her group wants to see Miller held accountable for his actions.

"Seeing Von Miller smile as he holds a shark's bloody body should turn any kind person's stomach," Bell said. "This man has a reported history of bullying animals -- having previously made the news for wrestling an alligator and PETA is inquiring with officials to ensure that Miller is held accountable if killing this animal was, as we suspect, illegal."

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is now investigating the incident.

"The FWC has received the images and video and is looking into whether or not a violation occurred in this incident," the FWC said in a statement, via the Denver Post.

The only way Miller would have committed any sort of wildlife violation is if he killed the shark. However, the Broncos linebacker and his friend, who were on a guided fishing tour, said they threw the shark back in the water, which isn't punishable in Florida.

If it were to be found that the shark was actually killed and harvested, that would be a second-degree misdemeanor, which is punishable by a maximum of 60 days in jail and a fine of up to $500, the FWC told Newsweek.