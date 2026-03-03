Veteran linebacker Von Miller is a free agent for just the second time in his illustrious career, and he has a couple of landing spots in mind. The future Hall of Famer is fresh off his first year with the Washington Commanders and said he "would love to stay" with his most recent team. But if the sides cannot agree to a new contract, he has his sights set on a Denver Broncos reunion.

Miller opened his career in Denver as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft and won the first of his two Super Bowls during his decade-long stint in the Mile High City. Nearly all of Miller's best years came with the Broncos, as he racked up all seven of his All-Pro selections throughout that legendary run.

He did not leave on his own terms, though, leaving him in search of a proper farewell.

"I got traded whenever I was there," Miller said of Denver on "The Rich Eisen Show." "I didn't get that chance to have closure. I didn't get to walk into the stadium and be like, 'OK, this is my last game. I'm gonna do this with the fans.' I didn't get that closure. So I would love to have closure with the Denver Broncos."

The Broncos did not extend a contract offer to Miller last offseason when he hit free agency for the first time. Instead, Miller said he had to pick between offers from the Commanders and Seattle Seahawks. And while he said he would make the same decision 10 times out of 10, watching the Seahawks win the Super Bowl after he missed the playoffs with Washington made Miller realize he has to make the "right" choice this time around.

"If the Commanders don't want me and the Denver Broncos don't want me," Miller said, "it's a team out there that's going to pick me up, that would love to have my tricks on their roster."

Outside of Miller's desire to get closure with his old team, there is not much that makes him an ideal fit for the Broncos in 2026. Denver already boasts the NFL's most prolific pass-rushing unit after leading the league comfortably with a franchise-record 68 sacks last season. The edge rusher spot is not a position of need for a team with a monstrous defense.

Rising star Nik Bonitto already agreed to a long-term deal to cement himself as the face of the Broncos defensive front. Jonathon Cooper is under contract through 2028 as Bonitto's outstanding wingman. Jonah Elliss and Que Robinson are promising youngsters in a deep group. Although still productive at age 36, Miller would be no more than a reserve surrounded by enticing options of whom the franchise is more invested.

Perhaps that is the kind of role Miller seeks at this point in his career -- one where he can serve as a mentor to younger players while still making an impact off the bench. He has made only three starts since 2022, after all.