Von Miller eyes storybook ending to Hall of Fame career by helping hometown Cowboys replace Micah Parsons

With his eight Pro Bowl appearances, Super Bowl 50 MVP honor and numerous other accolades, Von Miller is as much of a lock to reach the Pro Football Hall of Fame as any active player in the NFL. It cannot hurt to add to his résumé in the final stages of his career, though, and he now has an excellent opportunity to do so.

Miller agreed to terms with the Dallas Cowboys on a one-year contract and will join an edge rusher group that has been in flux over the last calendar year. It's a homecoming for the Texas native, who spent his childhood in the Dallas suburb of DeSoto and played his college football at Texas A&M. Having grown up a Cowboys fan, there might not be a more meaningful way for Miller to close his career than by shining as a key member of their defense.

When he inevitably is inducted into the Hall of Fame, Miller will speak about his nine-and-a-half seasons with the Denver Broncos. It was in the Mile High City that Miller quickly became a perennial All-Pro. His enshrinement speech may also touch on the time he served with the Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders.

But one has to imagine that the words he shares about the Cowboys will be as sincere as any, especially if the 2026 season goes according to plan.

If the Cowboys are to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2023, their defense must make strides. It was the worst unit in the NFL last year in scoring prevention, and it finished 31st in that regard the season prior. Miller alone will not generate a breakthrough, but as a potentially impactful addition to a unit with a number of fresh faces, he could contribute in a sizable way to a rebound campaign.

Dallas already boasts a playoff-caliber offense that will move the ball with the best of them after doing so in 2025. All it needs to truly contend for the NFC East crown is a defense that does not rank at the very bottom of the league.

Miller can help make that a reality.

If he does, the time he spends with his hometown team will be quite the footnote on his Hall of Fame biography.

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How Von Miller fits into Cowboys defense

Only six teams posted a lower sack rate than the Cowboys in 2025, and none surrendered more yardage through the air. Signing the NFL's active sack leader is a sign that Jerry Jones is committed to fixing his team's greatest deficiency (one that he created, to be fair, by trading away Micah Parsons) -- even if Miller is well beyond the prime of his career.

Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer shouldn't expect the double-digit sacks, stellar run defense and relentless pocket pressure that made Miller the greatest edge rusher of the 2010s. He will not be on the field enough to generate that kind of volume, and at 37, he simply cannot play at the same level. But Miller showed last year that he can still cause serious problems for opposing quarterbacks, and he finds himself in an even better situation in 2026.

Miller was a rotational piece for the Bills in 2023 and 2024, and he signed with the Commanders last year to fill that same role. When injuries decimated Washington's edge rusher unit, however, he was thrust into a more prominent job and played all 17 games, making three starts. His last team asked more of him than was fair, and while he still racked up nine sacks (his most since 2018), Miller was not terribly effective at generating pressure.

Now, as a contributor to a deeper -- albeit young and, in many ways, lackluster -- group, Miller can settle into a far more realistic role. Rashan Gary is an every-week starter, while second-year player Donovan Ezeiruaku could settle in as a full-time starter, too. Miller can be deployed off the bench or make the occasional spot start and play somewhere in the realm of 40% to 50% of the Cowboys' defensive snaps. That is enough to be a useful threat while also preserving his body over the course of a game and the full season.

For a real-world example of what Miller's playing time could look like, take Jadeveon Clowney, who played the 2025 season on a similar one-year deal and started six of his 13 total games. He turned in one of his better years in some time with 8.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss. Something akin to that is a reasonable expectation for Miller.

There is also the mentorship element of Miller's job description. Dallas' outside linebackers are young. Ezeiruaku was a second-round pick in 2025, the Cowboys used the No. 23 pick in this year's draft on Malachi Lawrence, and Jaishawn Barham also arrived in April as a third-rounder. All of that youth will benefit immensely from the presence of a future Hall of Famer.

Von Miller is final piece in replacing Micah Parsons by committee

Last year was a transition year for the Cowboys' defensive front, as the Parsons trade came so late in the summer that Dallas did not have any time to reconstruct the group before Week 1. Now that nearly 365 days have passed since Jones sent the superstar off to Green Bay, it is possible that the group has been adequately restructured.

The veteran talent of Gary and Miller, paired with high-upside youngsters, might be enough to elevate the defense from the NFL's basement closer to the middle of the pack. Considering the presence of an elite unit on the other side of the ball, that should be good enough to get the Cowboys squarely into the postseason hunt.

If in about five months Dallas finds itself in a wild card game or better, hindsight could show that signing Miller in mid-August was a move that pushed the defense over the hump. And if that rings true, the DeSoto native will have another feather in his already tremendously decorated cap.