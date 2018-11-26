Von Miller goes full Belichick in postgame press conference after upset win over Steelers

After helping the Broncos pull off a 24-17 upset win over the Steelers on Sunday, Von Miller got a little crazy during his postgame interview. Instead of talking about the game, Miller randomly decided to re-enact Bill Belichick's "We're on to Cincinnati" press conference, which was actually fitting since the Broncos play the Bengals in Week 13.

The press conference started with a reporter asking Miller how it felt to win two games in a row.

Miller's answer: "It was a great team win. On to Cincinnati."

Next question from the media: How were you able to force four turnovers against the Steelers?

Miller's answer: "We played great defense, we played great offense, great team win. It's on to Cincinnati."

Von Miller @VonMiller channeling his inner Bill Belichick as the @Broncos are ‘on to Cincinnati’ 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BvMHQD0g2c — Nick Griffith (@NickGriffithTV) November 26, 2018

Eventually, a reporter actually asked Miller if he was channeling his inner-Belichick and Miller responded by continuing to channel his inner-Belichick.

"We had a great win today, great team win. Shelby {Harris] had an incredible day, but it's on to Cincinnati," the Broncos star said.

Miller was then asked about Harris. Not only did the Broncos defensive lineman pick off Ben Roethlisberger to seal the win for Denver, but he also welcomed a newborn baby into the world last week.

"He had a kid on Friday. Now, it's on to Cincinnati," Miller said.

In all, Miller mentioned Cincinnati nine times. That includes the final question of the press conference, where Miller interrupted the reporter just so he could say his patented phrase one more time.

"It's on to Cincinnati," Miller said.

If the Broncos game this week goes anything like the Patriots game four years ago, we might see every Bengals opponent hold a "We're on to Cincinnati" press conference. Back in 2014, the Patriots followed up Belichick's press conference by smashing the Bengals 43-17.

The Broncos might also be able to pull off a big win and that's mainly because their defense will be going up against quarterback who will be making his first career start. With Andy Dalton now out for the season, the Bengals will be turning to Jeff Driskel for Sunday's game (1 p.m. ET, CBS, stream on CBS All Access or stream on fuboTV (try for free) against Denver.

Anyway, if the Cincinnati Visitor's Bureau is looking for something to feature in their next commercial, this mashup of Belichick and Miller saying "We're on to Cincinnati" would probably be perfect.