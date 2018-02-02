Von Miller picks Tom Brady and the Patriots to win the Super Bowl: 'He knows voodoo!'

The Denver Broncos' horrific season hasn't stripped Von Miller of his sense of humor. The fun-loving pass rusher appeared on an episode of "Hot Ones" with Sean Evans and had a whole lot to say, including his Super Bowl prediction. Miller has dealt with Tom Brady and the Patriots firsthand, so he seemed pretty confident in picking his Super Bowl winner.

"Nah, Patriots ain't gonna win," Miller began. "Nick Foles gonna win. I'm lying. Of course the Patriots are gonna win. Did you see the game vs. the Jags? He knows voodoo! I don't know what they got going on over there. They didn't have (Rob) Gronkowski, they haven't had (Julian) Edelman all year."

Miller talked about a lot during the interview, including his origins as a chicken farmer and traveling with Odell Beckham Jr. But in the end, he did have something to say about the Broncos, who finished 5-11 and came in last in the AFC West.

"I'm just ... chillin'," Miller said at the end of the interview. "Thanks guys -- oh no I mean for me and the Denver Broncos on the quest to get to Super Bowl LIII, you know this year's almost over, hit this offseason as hard as we possibly can, and we'll be back."

As an aside, Miller has some ridiculous hot wing eating skills.